    EHCS   NL0015000K10

EUROPEAN HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION & GROWTH COMPANY B.V.

(EHCS)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:24 2022-06-22 am EDT
9.450 EUR    0.00%
General meeting of shareholders of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. adopts all resolutions

06/23/2022 | 04:57am EDT
DGAP-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
General meeting of shareholders of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. adopts all resolutions (news with additional features)

23.06.2022 / 10:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

General meeting of shareholders of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. adopts all resolutions

Amsterdam, 23 June 2022

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders has adopted all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today at 10:00 CEST, by means of a virtual meeting ("AGM").

The adopted resolutions include the adoption of the financial statements for the financial year 2021, the discharge from liability of the directors and the reappointment of Deloitte Accounts B.V. as independent external auditor entrusted with the audit of the financial statements for the financial year 2022.

The voting results from the AGM will be published on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'Shareholder Meeting': www.ehc-company.com. The minutes will be made available on the Company's website within three months.

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.

General Enquiries
+49 (0) 89 4523240
info@ehc-company.com

Media Enquiries
Finsbury Glover Hering
Kai Peter Rath
+49 211 43079-209
kai.rath@fgh.com

Disclaimer
This press release may include forward-looking statements, which are based on EHC's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not within or outside the control of EHC. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. EHC operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on EHC. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and EHC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

This press release contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1, of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

23.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.
c/o ALR Treuhand GmbH; Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
ISIN: NL0015000K10, NL00115000K28
WKN: A3C60V
Listed: Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1381675

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1381675  23.06.2022 

© EQS 2022
