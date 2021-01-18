Log in
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT

01/18/2021 | 05:25pm EST
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Financing 
 
West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI) (EUR or 
the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received commitments to raise 
A$7 million through a placement to sophisticated investors at $0.05 per share. 
Investors will also be issued one option (exercise price $0.075, expiring 3 
years from issue) for every 2 shares issued. 
 
Funds raised will supplement the Company's SPP (to close on 22 January 2021) and 
will be used to continue exploration and development on its Wolfsberg Lithium 
Project and WA tenement considered prospective for conglomerate gold, and 
working capital. 
 
Placement shares will be issued without shareholder approval relying on the 
company's capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A. The attaching options are 
subject to shareholder approval, which will be sought as soon as practicable. 
The company will seek to have the options quoted. 
 
EUR Chairman Tony Sage commented, "We are excited by the huge support in the 
placement shown by institutional and high net worth investors in Australia, Asia 
and Europe. We believe this reflects the positive market sentiment for battery 
metals. After a very challenging year we now see demand for lithium chemicals to 
support a very strong EV market which led to the recent lithium price rally. The 
funds will also be used to explore our recently acquired gold project in the 
hottest region in Australia with De Gray, Azure, Artemis and Novo all finding 
success ". 
 
The placement is lead managed by Evolution Capital Advisors and Empire Capital 
Partners. The Lead Managers will be paid 6% of the amount raised and, subject to 
shareholder approval, be issued 1 share for every $ 2.50 raised and 20 million 
options on the same terms as the attaching options. 
 
This announcement has been authorized for release to the ASX by the Board of the 
Company. 
 
Tony Sage 
Non-Executive Chairman 
European Lithium Limited 
 
-END- 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
info@europeanlithium.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Attachments with Announcement: 
=--------------------------------------------- 
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10207074/5/10651276/1/210119_EUR_Placement_Jan_21.pdf

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 17:24 ET (22:24 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASX LIMITED 0.75% 71.37 End-of-day quote.-0.87%
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED 12.90% 0.07 End-of-day quote.55.56%
S&P/ASX 200 0.82% 6717.3 Real-time Quote.1.95%
