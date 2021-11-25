Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. European Lithium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUR   AU000000EUR7

EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED

(EUR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/24
0.13 AUD   -7.14%
12:30aEUROPEAN LITHIUM : Application for quotation of securities - EUR
PU
11/23European Lithium Starts Trading on OTCQB Market in US
MT
11/11Application for quotation of securities - EUR
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

European Lithium : Application for quotation of securities - EUR

11/25/2021 | 12:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 25, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EUR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

5,004,426

25/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

141450624

1.3

ASX issuer code

EUR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EURAF : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2022 EX 5C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EUR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

3,634,426

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

9/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

23/11/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

25/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,634,426

use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EUROA : OPTION EXPIRING 19-APR-2024

personal

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EUR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,370,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

23/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

23/11/2021

For

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

European Lithium Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 05:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED
12:30aEUROPEAN LITHIUM : Application for quotation of securities - EUR
PU
11/23European Lithium Starts Trading on OTCQB Market in US
MT
11/11Application for quotation of securities - EUR
PU
11/09European Lithium Upgrades Austrian Lithium Project's Resource Estimate; Shares Down 11%
MT
11/08Application for quotation of securities - EUR
PU
11/08Proposed issue of securities - EUR
PU
11/08EUR increases Measured and Indicated Resource by 54%
PU
11/08European Lithium Limited Announces an Upgrade in the Wolfsberg Project's Measured and I..
CI
10/19European Lithium Limited Provides DFS Progress Update
CI
10/06LEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Up 4% as Details Planned Battery Materials Joint Venture in Swede..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 -3,96 M -2,86 M -2,86 M
Net cash 2021 5,06 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2020 160x
EV / Sales 2021 1 411x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
European Lithium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dietrich Wanke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa Kate Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Antony William Paul Sage Non-Executive Chairman
Malcolm Raymond Day Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Carter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED188.89%109
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD314.06%28 609
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED14.47%27 286
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA28.71%12 582
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.84%10 182
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-16.25%9 059