European Lithium : Application for quotation of securities - EUR
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday November 25, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
EUR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
5,004,426
25/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
141450624
1.3
ASX issuer code
EUR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
25/11/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
EURAF : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2022 EX 5C
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
EUR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
3,634,426
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
9/11/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
23/11/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
25/11/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
3,634,426
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.05000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
EUROA : OPTION EXPIRING 19-APR-2024
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
EUR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
1,370,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
23/11/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
23/11/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
European Lithium Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 05:29:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Sales 2021
0,03 M
0,02 M
0,02 M
Net income 2021
-3,96 M
-2,86 M
-2,86 M
Net cash 2021
5,06 M
3,65 M
3,65 M
P/E ratio 2021
-10,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
140 M
101 M
101 M
EV / Sales 2020
160x
EV / Sales 2021
1 411x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
97,7%
Chart EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.