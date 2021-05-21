Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. European Metals Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMH   AU000000EMH5

EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EMH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Environmental Impact Assessment Submitted

05/21/2021 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PERTH, Australia, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX & AIM: EMH, NASDAQ: ERPNF) (“European Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Cinovec Project company Geomet S.R.O has submitted the documentation related to the initial EIA notification to the Czech Ministry of the Environment.

The Company also provides the latest results from its current nineteen hole resource drilling programme at the Cinovec Project. The current programme of work was announced by the Company on 10 August 2020 (Measured Resource Drilling Commenced). Drilling of seventeen of the nineteen holes has been completed and the eighteenth hole is currently underway. Analytical results for another six of the drill holes from the Cinovec South deposit are reported.

European Metals Executive Chairman Keith Coughlan said:

“We are pleased to report that submission of the EIA to the Czech Government fulfills a critical path item in relation to finalising the approval for the Cinovec mine. We anticipate that the process will enable European Metals and its JV partner CEZ to actively engage with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that all affected parties are consulted and all viewpoints are actively considered.

With regards the drill results we advise that these interim results of the current drilling programme at Cinovec are either in line with, or better than our expectations. The primary purpose of the programme is to convert a larger portion of the resource to the measured category to provide greater certainty of the financial model and security to the financiers we are currently in discussions with. It is important to note that the first stage of the proposed process, the wet magnetic separation has the effect of greatly increasing the grade of lithium oxide in the concentrate to approximately 2.85%.

The zinnwaldite concentrate produced from Cinovec requires only roasting, compared to the calcination and roasting required of processing spodumene. This will have the effect of considerably reducing greenhouse gas emissions of the Project when compared to existing spodumene projects.”

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT

The Submission of the EIA to the Czech Ministry of the Environment officially initiates the environmental impact assessment process of the Cinovec project. The Ministry of Environment has launched a two-month screening procedure, including the notification of all concerned stakeholders. During this time, the Ministry will assess the submitted documentation, comments of all stakeholders in the proceedings and decide whether it will be necessary for European Metals to prepare additional studies. Following European and Czech environmental legislation. The submission also includes an independent expert assessment of Natura 2000 (the European Union’s network of nature protection areas) which concluded that there is no negative impact on the surrounding bird area and other sites of natural importance.

MEASURED RESOURCE DRILLING UPDATE

Given the relative ease of beneficiation of the Cinovec deposit through wet magnetic separation the Company decided that it was important to report the drill results and the “in lab” beneficiation results. As reported to the market 21 October 2016 (Outstanding Lithium Recoveries at Coarse Grind) wet magnetic separation (“WMS”) achieved a near pure lithium mica concentrate grading 2.85% Li2O with a lithium recovery of 92%.

Results:

  • Resource drill holes CIS-24, CIS-25, CIS-26, CIS-28, CIS-29 and CIS-30 have been completed including analytical reports.
  • Resource drill holes CIS-15, CIS-16, CIS-17, CIS-27and CIS-32 have been drilled with analytical results pending.
  • Drilling of resource hole CIS-33 is currently underway.
  • Hole CIS-24 returned 66.5m averaging 0.56% Li2O, incl. 6.7m @ 0.93% Li2O, and 20m @ 0.13% Sn.
  • Hole CIS-25 returned 88.2m averaging 0.60% Li2O and 0.17% Sn, incl. 21.4m @ 0.73% Li2O and 0.46% Sn.
  • Hole CIS-26 returned 84.6m averaging 0.49% Li2O and 0.09% Sn.
  • Hole CIS-28 returned 86.3m averaging 0.51% Li2O, incl. 5.25m @ 0.97% Li2O.
  • Hole CIS-29 returned 70.8m averaging 0.52% Li2O, incl. 3.1m @ 0.99% Li2O, and 2m @ 0.99% Li2O.
  • Hole CIS-30 returned 66.2m averaging 0.49% Li2O and 0.13% Sn, incl. 3.5m @ 1.31% Li2O, 0.42% Sn and 0.155% W, 1m @ 2.3% Li2O, 0.59% Sn and 0.327% W, and 4.45m @ 0.85% Sn.

The current drill programme will define blocks of resource for the first 5 years of mining within the Cinovec-South area, with a goal to convert the resource from indicated to measured category. The holes have been terminated in ore consistent with the aim of targeting the first 5 years of resource blocks for the mine.

WEBSITE

A copy of this announcement is available from the Company’s website at www.europeanmet.com.

ENQUIRIES:

European Metals Holdings Limited
Keith Coughlan, Executive Chairman
Tel: +61 (0) 419 996 333
Email: keith@europeanmet.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:20aEnvironmental Impact Assessment Submitted
GL
05/20EUROPEAN METALS  : Cadence Minerals Plc - European Metals, Confirmation of Refin..
AQ
05/12Lithium Explorer EMH Believes Cinovec to Have Low Carbon Footprint Compared t..
GL
03/17EUROPEAN METALS  : 17 Mar 2021Half Year Report
PU
03/16EUROPEAN METALS'  : Net Loss Widens in July-December 2020
MT
03/15EUROPEAN METALS  : 15 Mar 2021Change in Major Holding
PU
03/15EUROPEAN METALS  : 05 Mar 2021Equity Issue
PU
02/03EUROPEAN METALS  : Cadence Minerals Plc - European Metals, Cinovec Project, Meas..
AQ
02/02EUROPEAN METALS  : Raises $5 Million via CDI Placement; Shares Rise 13%
MT
02/02EUROPEAN METALS  : Shares Gain 10% on Initial Assays from Cinovec Project Drilli..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,23 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net income 2020 2,81 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net cash 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 229 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2019 149x
EV / Sales 2020 194x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
European Metals Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,31 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith Dudley Coughlan Executive Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Wendy Lim Chief Financial Officer
Kiran Caldas Morzaria Non-Executive Director
Richard Pavlík Executive Director
Lincoln P. Bloomfield Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED13.91%178
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL18.14%58 329
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED44.18%19 924
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.7.83%4 006
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED26.96%3 637
NINGBO YUNSHENG CO., LTD.-2.66%938