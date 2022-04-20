Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. European Metals Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMH   AU000000EMH5

EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EMH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/20 11:05:39 pm EDT
1.270 AUD   -0.78%
04/20EUROPEAN METALS : Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021
PU
04/20EUROPEAN METALS : Annual Report 30 June 2021
PU
04/20EUROPEAN METALS : Interim Financial Report 31 December 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

European Metals : Annual Report 30 June 2020

04/20/2022 | 11:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

ARBN 154 618 989

ANNUAL REPORT

30 JUNE 2020

EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABRN 154 618 989

ANNUAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2020

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Mr Keith Coughlan

Mr Richard Pavlik

Mr Kiran Morzaria

Company Secretary

Ms Julia Beckett

Registered Office in Australia

Suite 12, Level 1

11 Ventnor Avenue

WEST PERTH WA 6005

Telephone 08 6245 2050

Facsimile 08 6245 2055

Emailwww.europeanmet.com

Registered Office in Czech Republic

Registered Address and Place of Incorporation - BVI

Jaselska 193/10, Veveri

Rawlinson & Hunter

602 00 Brno

Woodbourne Hall

Czech Republic

PO Box 3162

Tel: +420 732 671 666

Road Town

Tortola VG1 110

British Virgin Islands

Share Register - Australia

UK Depository

Computershare Investor Services Limited

Computershare Investor Services plc

Level 11

The Pavilions

172 St Georges Terrace

Bridgewater Road

Perth WA 6000

BRISTOL BS99 6ZZ

Executive Chairman Executive Director Non-Executive Director

Nominated Advisor & Broker Beaumont Cornish Limited Building 3

566 Chiswick High Road LONDON W4 FYA UNITED KINGDOM

Telephone Telephone Facsimile Facsimile

UNITED KINGDOM

Reporting Accountants (UK)

Stantons International Audit and Consulting Pty Ltd

Chapman Davis LLP

Level 2, 1 Walker Avenue

2 Chapel Court

West Perth WA 6005

LONDON SE1 1HH

Telephone +61 8 9481 3188

UNITED KINGDOM

Facsimile +61 8 9321 1204

Securities Exchange Listing - Australia

Securities Exchange Listing - United Kingdom

ASX Limited

London Stock Exchange plc

Level 40, Central Park

10 Paternoster Square

152-158 St Georges Terrace

LONDON EC4M 7LS

PERTH WA 6000

UNITED KINGDOM

ASX Code: EMH

AIM Code: EMH

1300 850 505 (within Australia) +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) 1800 783 447 (within Australia) +61 3 9473 2555 (outside Australia)

Auditor

1

EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABRN 154 618 989

ANNUAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2020

CONTENTS

Chairman's Letter Report 3

Project Review 5

Directors' Report 8

Remuneration Report 13

Auditor's Independence Declaration 22

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 23

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 24

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 25

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 26

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 27

Directors' Declaration 59

Independent Audit Report to the members of European Metals Holdings Limited 60

Corporate Governance Statements 64

Additional Information 78

Tenement Schedule 79

EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABRN 154 618 989

ANNUAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2020

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholders

Welcome to the 2020 Annual Report for European Metals Holdings limited ("European Metals" or "the Company").

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to report to you on what has been another busy and transformational year for your Company. Our strategy is to become a Czech based lithium and tin producer and we have made significant advances through the year towards making that aim a reality.

The Project has been significantly de-risked and at the time of this report is moving rapidly towards a final investment decision.

The year was marked primarily by the completion of an agreement with CEZ a.s., the Czech national power utility, by which CEZ became a 51% shareholder of the Project Company, Geomet and injected approximately EUR 29 million into the Project. This agreement not only provides all necessary funding to move the Project to final investment decision, it also provides strong business and management support within the Czech Republic.

CEZ is an established, integrated energy group with operations in a number of Central and Southeastern European countries and Turkey. CEZ's core business is the generation, distribution, trade in, and sales of electricity and heat, trade in and sales of natural gas, and coal extraction. CEZ Group has 33,000 employees and annual revenue of approximately EUR 7.24 billion. The largest shareholder of its parent company, CEZ a.s., is the Czech Republic government with a stake of approximately 70%. The shares of CEZ a.s. are traded on the Prague and Warsaw stock exchanges and included in the PX and WIG-CEE exchange indices. CEZ's market capitalization is approximately EUR 9 billion. As one of the leading Central European power companies, CEZ intends to develop several projects in areas of energy storage and battery manufacturing in the Czech Republic and in Central Europe. CEZ is also a market leader for E-mobility in the region and has installed and operates a network of EV charging stations throughout Czech Republic. The automotive industry in Czech is a significant contributor to GDP and the number of EV's in the country is expected to grow significantly in coming years.

In addition to the partnership with CEZ, the Company announced post balance date, a partnership agreement with EIT InnoEnergy, a European Union body that is the principal facilitator and organiser of the European Battery Alliance (EBA). The EBA was initiated by the European Commission to create a competitive and sustainable battery cell manufacturing value chain in Europe.

The purpose of the partnership agreement with EIT InnoEnergy is to facilitate the accelerated construction financing and ultimate commercialisation of Cinovec. This will be achieved through assistance in the sourcing of construction finance, grant funding, and offtake introductions and negotiations.

There has been significant recent commitment within the EU to building a sustainable European Battery industry and Electric Vehicle industry. In July, the EU approved a Green Stimulus Package of in excess of EUR 500 billion to address climate change and ensure a green energy future. This, coupled with a growing global desire to develop local supply chains, has focused attention on European based projects involved in the battery metals supply chain. Cinovec is set to benefit significantly from these developments.

Global lithium prices continue to be depressed, largely due to the recent upheaval in the spodumene concentrate market. We believe that this upheaval, combined with the macro factors outlined above strongly supports our strategy of becoming an integrated producer of lithium hydroxide and/or lithium carbonate supplying directly into the European market. This strategy eliminates counter party risk and delivers European product into the rapidly expanding European EV and battery storage markets. We see a strong recovery in lithium prices.

The deposit is uniquely located, being in the centre of the Czech and European car industry and proximal to a large number of new and planned battery factories. Europe has recently overtaken China as the largest producer of Electric Vehicles globally and the EC has released an action plan on critical raw materials to ensure a more secure and sustainable supply.

The Project Company recently appointed SMS group, a German based world leading engineering firm as the lead engineer for the minerals processing and lithium battery-grade chemicals production at Cinovec. This marks the beginning of the formal Front-End Engineering Design study as the major component of the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study. This detailed engineering contract, along with advances in permitting and offtake discussions moves us closer to development of Europe's largest hard rock lithium resource for the benefit of all stakeholders.

EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABRN 154 618 989

ANNUAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2020

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

At a board level, our Chairman Dave Reeves resigned at the end of the year. Dave was instrumental in bringing the Cinovec Project to the Company in 2013 and the development of the Project since. Dave's workload in his Executive role with another mining project has increased dramatically and requires a great deal of his time. We are very sorry to see him leave and wish him all the very best with his future endeavours.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff, advisors, contractors and our shareholders who have supported us over the past year.

I look forward to updating you throughout the new financial year as we continue to advance the Cinovec Lithium/Tin Project.

Keith Coughlan

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

European Metals Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 03:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED
04/20EUROPEAN METALS : Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021
PU
04/20EUROPEAN METALS : Annual Report 30 June 2021
PU
04/20EUROPEAN METALS : Interim Financial Report 31 December 2020
PU
04/20EUROPEAN METALS : Annual Report 30 June 2020
PU
03/16European Metals Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/04EUROPEAN METALS : Application for quotation of securities - EMH
PU
03/03Mining companies may pause growth plans amid Ukraine war, inflation
RE
03/02EUROPEAN METALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EMH
PU
02/13EUROPEAN METALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EMH
PU
01/27EUROPEAN METALS : Application for quotation of securities - EMH
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,17 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net income 2021 -3,96 M -2,95 M -2,95 M
Net cash 2021 7,79 M 5,80 M 5,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 -64,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 238 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2020 194x
EV / Sales 2021 223x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
European Metals Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,28
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Keith Dudley Coughlan Executive Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Wendy Lim Chief Financial Officer
Walter Mädel Manager-Operations
Kiran Caldas Morzaria Non-Executive Director
Richard Pavlík Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.33%173
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.21.35%73 670
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION16.33%56 188
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-9.80%37 131
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.41.66%22 906
ANTOFAGASTA PLC22.23%21 625