European Metals Cinovec tests confirm floation capability

European Metals Holdings Ltd - England-based mineral exploration and development company - Says testwork at Cinovec project in Czechia confirms separation efficiency and capability of flotation of lithium-bearing zinnwaldite. The flotation testwork, undertaken at Nagrom Laboratories in Perth, repeatedly reached over 95% lithium recovery from flotation concentrates at target Li-grades and mass yield. Says the definitive feasibility study is on track for completion in the final quarter of 2023.

Chair Keith Coughlan says: "The exceptional lithium extraction results are outstanding and further underline the commercial viability of operations at Cinovec."

Current stock price: 33.80 pence, up 7.3% on Thursday

12-month change: down 40%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

