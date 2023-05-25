Advanced search
    EMH   AU000000EMH5

EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EMH)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:56 2023-05-25 am EDT
0.6300 AUD    0.00%
07:02aEuropean Metals Cinovec tests confirm floation capability
AN
06:24aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Premier African Minerals slides on project delay
AN
05/22European Metals says visit by Czech prime minister is an endorsement of Cinovec lithium project
AQ
European Metals Cinovec tests confirm floation capability

05/25/2023 | 07:02am EDT
European Metals Holdings Ltd - England-based mineral exploration and development company - Says testwork at Cinovec project in Czechia confirms separation efficiency and capability of flotation of lithium-bearing zinnwaldite. The flotation testwork, undertaken at Nagrom Laboratories in Perth, repeatedly reached over 95% lithium recovery from flotation concentrates at target Li-grades and mass yield. Says the definitive feasibility study is on track for completion in the final quarter of 2023.

Chair Keith Coughlan says: "The exceptional lithium extraction results are outstanding and further underline the commercial viability of operations at Cinovec."

Current stock price: 33.80 pence, up 7.3% on Thursday

12-month change: down 40%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -10,3 M -6,74 M -6,74 M
Net cash 2023 7,60 M 4,97 M 4,97 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 121 M 79,3 M 79,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
European Metals Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,63
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Keith Dudley Coughlan Executive Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
David J. Koch Chief Financial Officer
Walter Mädel Manager-Operations
Kiran Caldas Morzaria Non-Executive Director
Richard Pavlík Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.56%79
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION7.68%50 275
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-12.61%47 599
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.6.88%10 934
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.19%8 655
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-15.07%8 483
