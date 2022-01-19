European Metals : PFS Update Delivers Outstanding Results 01/19/2022 | 03:32am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 19 January 2022 For personal use only PFS UPDATE DELIVERS OUTSTANDING RESULTS 75% INCREASE IN CINOVEC NPV TO US$1.94B 16% INCREASE IN PRODUCTION TO 29,386TPA HIGHLIGHTS1 The 2019 PFS Update for the Cinovec Project has been updated to demonstrate the effect of changes in the mining process to incorporate the use of paste backfill, which results in an increase in annual production, together with changes in lithium and by-product prices to reflect current and expected market conditions.

by-product prices to reflect current and expected market conditions. Annual production of battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate modelled to increase from 25,267 tpa to 29,386 tpa, an increase of 16%.

NPV 8 (post tax) increases from US$1.108B to US$1.938B, an increase of 74.9%, based upon a lithium hydroxide price of USD17,000 per tonne which is significantly less than the current price.

(post tax) increases from US$1.108B to US$1.938B, an increase of 74.9%, based upon a lithium hydroxide price of USD17,000 per tonne which is significantly less than the current price. Post tax IRR of 36.3% and a payback period of 2.5 years from the commencement of production.

Up-front capital cost due to backfilling plant and additional capital costs to produce 29,386 tpa lithium hydroxide increased to US$644m.

capital cost due to backfilling plant and additional capital costs to produce 29,386 tpa lithium hydroxide increased to US$644m. This 2022 PFS Update assumes the life of mine extraction of 13.1% of the Measured and Indicated JORC Resources at Cinovec.

Use of tailings for backfill will result in a far smaller environmental impact, further enhancing the

Project's already strong ESG credentials. European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH or the Company) (ASX & AIM: EMH, OTC - Nasdaq Intl ADS: EMHXY) is pleased to announce the results of the mining update to the 2019 Pre-FeasibilityStudy (2022 PFS Update), led by mining definitive feasibility study (DFS) consultant Bara Consulting, on the backfilling potential of the Cinovec mine, in which it has a 49% economic interest, in the Czech Republic. The study updates the outcomes of the previously updated pre-feasibility study announced on 17 June 2019 (2019 PFS Update), for changes in the mining process as well as an increase in annual production and changes in lithium and by-product prices. As a result of the conclusions of the study, Geomet s.r.o. (Geomet) has changed the planned mining method for the Cinovec orebody from open stoping to longhole stoping with backfill using paste backfill. This change, together with other changes to the material assumptions outlined in this update, increases the Cinovec mine's proposed ore extraction from 34.5mt up to 54.5mt, enabling an increase in the annual processing rate by approximately 33% per annum over the previous 21-year life of mine, from 1.69mtpa to 2.25mtpa over a now 25-year life of mine. 1 Dollar figures throughout the announcement are in US Dollars; increases refer to results in this announcement compared to 2019 PFS Update CDI'S ON ISSUE 175.4M For personal use only 19 January 2022 Keith Coughlan, Executive Chairman, said "I am very pleased to report to shareholders on the completion of this 2022 PFS Update for the Cinovec Project which adds significantly to the already robust forecast economics for the project. The results of the study are very positive for the overall economics, resulting in a far greater amount of the ore resource being utilised for production of lithium and increasing the after tax NPV8 from USD1.1B to USD1.94B. The increased NPV assumes a long-term price for lithium hydroxide of US$17,000 per tonne. An increase in the lithium hydroxide price by 30% to USD 22,100 would increase the NPV8 (post tax) to over USD 3B (refer to figure 13 on page 25). Given the current price of lithium hydroxide is in the vicinity of USD 40,000 per tonne it is clear that that the Cinovec Project will be critical to European battery self-sufficiency. "The use of approximately 54% of the plant tailings for backfill will result in a far smaller environmental impact, with much smaller dry stack tailings storage required, further enhancing the already strong ESG credentials of the Project. "The significant increase in lithium produced will further add to the supply security of the European battery industry. Importantly, even at this increased production rate, the resource is nowhere near fully utilised - paving the way for future assessment of further production increases. "Cinovec is strategically located in central Europe, in close proximity to the continent's vehicle manufacturers. With increasing demand for electric vehicles and the expected demands of grid storage capacity, the project is very well placed to supply the European lithium market for many decades" The Cinovec Project remains a potential low operating cost lithium hydroxide producer, due to a number of key advantages: By-product credits from the recovery of tin, tungsten and potash;

credits from the recovery of tin, tungsten and potash; Paramagnetic properties of zinnwaldite allow the use of low-cost wet magnetic processing to produce a lithium concentrate for further processing at relatively high recoveries;

low-cost wet magnetic processing to produce a lithium concentrate for further processing at relatively high recoveries; Relatively low temperature roasting at atmospheric pressure utilizing conventional technologies, reagent recycling and the use of waste gypsum from power stations;

Low-cost access to extensive existing infrastructure and cost-effective grid power;

access to extensive existing infrastructure and cost-effective grid power; Global warming potential (GWP) impact mitigation planning recently identified solar power, battery-electric mining fleet, Hypex Bio explosives and the potential use of green hydrogen for thermal energy which could make Cinovec's lithium chemicals have some of the lowest CO 2 intensity in the world if all impact mitigation strategies are pursued.

battery-electric mining fleet, Hypex Bio explosives and the potential use of green hydrogen for thermal energy which could make Cinovec's lithium chemicals have some of the lowest CO intensity in the world if all impact mitigation strategies are pursued. Highly skilled workforce and comparatively low costs of employment;

Historic mining and chemical plant region - strong support by the local community for job creation in areas that have both historic and current mining and chemicals operations;

The deposit lies in a stable jurisdiction, located centrally to the rapidly expanding electric vehicle industry, which is forecast to be the main driver behind increasing lithium consumption; and

Established and transparent mining code. CINOVEC PROJECT OVERVIEW The Cinovec Project is located in the Krusne Hory Mountains which straddle the border between the Czech Republic and the Saxony State of Germany and comprises the Cinovec mine and nearby brownfield land upon which the lithium production facilities will be built. The project is within a historic mining region, with artisanal mining dating back to the 1300s. Page 2 of 46 For personal use only 19 January 2022 In the 1940s a large underground mining operation was established primarily to produce tungsten for the war effort. Mining and processing activities continued under the Czechoslovakian Government with the mine continuing to expand and producing tin as well as tungsten. Due to the fall of communism and lower tin prices, the mine was closed in 1993. In 2011, the old processing plant was removed and the site rehabilitated. In 2014, EMH commenced a drilling campaign to validate the comprehensive data generated by the earlier exploration activities. The Company's on-going drilling programme had completed 26 diamond holes for a total of 9,477m drilled by 2017, successfully validating earlier drilling results, adding lithium grade data and providing metallurgical test-work samples. In 2015, EMH completed a Scoping Study for the Cinovec Project (2015 Scoping Study). The 2015 Scoping Study highlighted that the size, grade and location of the deposit made it a very attractive development opportunity and recommended that the project proceed through to a preliminary feasibility study. A trade-off study was completed in November 2016 comparing the operating and capital costs of the conventional sodium-sulphate roast and the L-Max process. It was concluded that conventional roasting technology would deliver high lithium recoveries with a lower operating cost, lower technical risk, less impurity removal, and be less dependent on potassium by-product credits. The Company then selected the sodium-sulphate roasting option as the preferred method of lithium extraction for the 2017 PFS. The 2017 Prefeasibility Study (2017 PFS) (refer to the Company's ASX release dated 19 April 2017) highlighted that Cinovec could be a low-cost producer of lithium carbonate via conventional roasting technology used at atmospheric pressure. The 2017 PFS estimated average production of 20,800 tpa of lithium carbonate at a cost of $3,843/t. The PFS showed a NPV of $540M (post tax 8%) and a capital cost of $393M. The updates to the pre-feasibility study announced on 17 June 2019 (2019 PFS Update) (refer to the Company's ASX release dated 17 June 2019) highlighted that Cinovec could be an economically robust producer of lithium hydroxide and estimated annual production of 25,267 tpa battery grade lithium hydroxide at a cost of $3,435/tonne LiOH.H2O. The 2019 PFS Update showed a NPV of US$1.108B (post tax, 8%) and a capital cost of $482.6M. This 2022 PFS Update highlights the very strong increase in value which results from the increase in the price of battery grade lithium hydroxide when combined with the use of backfill and an increase in the overall annual production of battery grade lithium hydroxide to 29,386 tpa. This 2022 PFS Update shows an NPV of $1.938B (post tax, 8%) and an up-front capital cost of US$644M. Cinovec is centrally located for European end-users and is well serviced by infrastructure, with a sealed road adjacent to the deposit, rail lines located 5 km north and 8 km south of the deposit and an active 22 kV transmission line running to the historic mine. As the deposit lies in an active mining region, it has strong community support. CINOVEC 2022 PFS UPDATE SCOPE AND MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS This 2022 PFS Update was prepared by the Company based on technical reports undertaken by independent consultants who are specialists in the required areas of work. These included: Resource Estimation - Widenbar and Associates Pty Ltd; Page 3 of 46 For personal use only 19 January 2022 Mining - Bara Consulting Ltd ( Bara Consulting );

); Front-End Comminution and Beneficiation ( FECAB ) - Ausenco Limited; and

Comminution and Beneficiation ( ) - Ausenco Limited; and Lithium Carbonate and Hydroxide Plants ( LCP ) - Hatch Associates Pty Ltd. During 2021, Bara Consulting completed a study into the impact that the use of backfill paste would have on the rates of extraction of the ore from the Cinovec mine. The results of this 2022 PFS Update are based upon a mine life of 25 years processing on average 2.25 Mtpa of ore, producing 29,386 tpa of battery grade lithium hydroxide. The sections of the previous 2019 PFS Update that have not been altered are as follows: Crushing, milling and slurrying of the ore for transport via pipeline to the processing site;

Processing test work;

Tin and tungsten recovery circuits;

The design for the roasting and leaching circuits;

The fluoride and calcium removal circuit designs;

Lithium hydroxide process facilities design;

Lithium hydroxide precipitation and product handling facilities;

Provision of utilities such as electrical power, natural gas, rail and raw water to either the mining or processing sites, other than as adjusted for the increase in production rate; and

Ownership of the Cinovec Project and tenement regulatory regime in the Czech Republic, other than CEZ a.s. becoming a shareholder in Geomet s.r.o., the holder of 100% of the Project;

Community support. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the sections of the 2019 PFS Update that have not been altered. The mine plan contained in this update utilises only Indicated or Measured Resources. The sections of the 2019 PFS Update that have been reviewed or altered for this 2022 PFS Update are as follows: Mining method and schedule;

Update of the pricing assumptions for lithium hydroxide, tin and tungsten;

Update of the capital costs to increase the scale of mining operations and associated infrastructure to the higher planned production rate, as well as new estimates for a suitable backfill plant and related infrastructure;

Update of the capital costs to increase the processing facility at the higher planned production rate; and

Update to the operating costs to take into account backfill costs. The increase in size of the production facility would be expected to enable economies of scale in the operating costs of production. Additionally, tailings disposal costs have been re-estimated to accommodate opportunities for disposal of additional tailings produced in the expanded mine plan. Page 4 of 46 19 January 2022 For personal use only Cinovec Mineral Resource Estimate The Cinovec Project hosts a JORC (2012) code-compliant global Mineral Resource estimate of 708.2Mt in the Measured, Indicated and Inferred categories as shown in Table 1 below (refer to ASX announcement dated 13 October 2021). Table 1: Cinovec Project Mineral Resource September 2021 (0.1% Li (0.2153% Li2O) Cut-off) CINOVEC SEPTEMBER 2021 RESOURCE SUMMARY Cut-off Tonnes Li Li2O Sn W LCE % (Millions) % % % % MT 0.1 % Li MEASURED (0.22% Li2O) 53.3 0.22 0.48 0.08 0.02 0.64 0.1 % Li INDICATED (0.22% Li2O) 360.2 0.20 0.44 0.05 0.02 3.88 0.1 % Li MEASURED+INDICATED (0.22% Li2O) 413.4 0.21 0.44 0.05 0.02 4.51 0.1 % Li INFERRED (approx.) (0.22% Li2O) 294.7 0.18 0.39 0.05 0.02 2.87 0.1 % Li TOTAL (0.22% Li2O) 708.2 0.20 0.42 0.05 0.02 7.39 Notes: Mineral Resources are not Reserves until they have demonstrated economic viability based on a feasibility study or prefeasibility study. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of any reserves and are prepared by Widenbar in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012). The effective date of the Mineral Resource is September 20, 2021. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. The operator of the project is Geomet s.r.o., 49% owned by EMH and 51% owned by CEZ a.s. Gross and Net resources attributable to EMH are also 49%. Any apparent inconsistencies are due to rounding errors. MT is million tonnes. LCE is Lithium Carbonate Equivalent and is equivalent to Li 2 CO 3 . The Mineral Resources underpinning the Cinovec Project production target have been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 by Lynn Widenbar of Widenbar and Associates, who is a competent person under the JORC Code 2012. This 2022 PFS Update is based on mining 54.5 Mt of material, 100% of which lies within the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category. The tonnage used in the PFS represents only 7.7% of the total Mineral Resource and 13.1% of the Measured and Indicated Mineral resource. Around 2.25 million tonnes of ore per annum is mined and crushed in the underground mine prior to being conveyed 1,167m to the mine portal and stacked on Comminution Plant stockpile (30 kt live capacity), providing a buffer and surge capacity between the underground activities and the processing plants. The ore is reclaimed from the stockpile to be delivered to the start of the Front-End Comminution and Beneficiation (FECAB) circuit that comprises two sections of plant, geographically separated and connected by a slurry pipeline. The Comminution Plant currently features a single stage SAG mill is located near the mining portal and delivers milled ore (P80 < 212 μm) via slurry pipeline to the Beneficiation Plant, which is located adjacent to the Lithium Chemical Plant (LCP). The Beneficiation Plant uses Wet High Intensity Magnetic Separation (WHIMS) to separate out the lithium bearing micas (zinnwaldite) and produce a magnetic mica concentrate. The ability to use wet Page 5 of 46 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer European Metals Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:31:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED 03:32a EUROPEAN METALS : PFS Update Delivers Outstanding Results PU 2021 Assessment Finds European Metals' Cinovec Lithium Battery Project to Potentially Have L.. MT 2021 European Metals Holdings Limited Provides an Update in Relation to the Outcomes of the .. CI 2021 EUROPEAN METALS : Cinovec to produce low carbon lithium PU 2021 Quarterly Report PU 2021 EUROPEAN METALS : Cadence Minerals Plc - European Metals, Resource Upgrade at Cinovec Lith.. AQ 2021 European Metals Holdings Limited Announces Final Drill Results and an Upgraded Mineral .. CI 2021 European Metals Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June .. CI 2021 EUROPEAN METALS : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report PU 2021 EUROPEAN METALS : Equity issue AQ