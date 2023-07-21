European Metals Holdings Ltd - Perth, Australia-based mineral exploration and development company - European Bank for Reconstruction & Development agrees to invest EUR6 million to support European Metals' Cinovec lithium project north-west of Prague. Company will issue 12.3 million shares to EBRD at AUD0.803 or GBP0.423 each.

European Metals Executive Chair Keith Coughlan says: "The EBRD investment aims to fund the project's predevelopment work and opens a pathway to potentially securing project financing... [It] is confirmation that the Cinovec project is a vital part of establishing a strong, sustainable European electric vehicle battery supply chain to support Europe's accelerating transition to e-mobility."

Current stock price: 46.65 pence, up 9.8% in London on Friday

12-month change: up 6.0%

