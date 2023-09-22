European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in sectors or geographical areas, which offer prospects for capital growth. Its investment restrictions include, such as no single holding shall constitute more than 10% of its total assets; it will not invest in unlisted securities; it will not invest in derivative instruments; it will not invest in other listed closed-ended investment funds; it shall not take legal or management control over any investments in its portfolio; and not more than 50% of its investments may be in securities, which are not qualifying securities or government securities. Its portfolio spans a range of locations, including Denmark, France, Germany, Spain and others. It invests in various sectors, including communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology and materials.

