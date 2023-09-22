European Opportunities Trust PLC - "high conviction" investment in "differentiated" European companies - Net asset value total return in financial year that ended May 31 is 3.3%, short of benchmark MSCI Europe index's 6.9% gain. NAV per share on May 31 is 876.46 pence, up 3.0% from 850.64p a year before, and European Opportunities also pays a 3.5p dividend, up 40% from 2.5p a year before. Share price total return is a bit better at 5.0%, as the discount of NAV to share price narrows to 10.9% from 12.3%. "Despite the disappointing performance relative to our benchmark over recent periods, the board is entirely confident in our core investment case," says Chair Matthew Dobbs.
Current stock price: 801.00 pence
12-month change: up 22%
