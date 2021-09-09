European Reliance General Insurance S A : 27 Corporate Social Responsibility Actions in the first semester of 2021

European Reliance, accepting the idea that Corporate Social Responsibility is 'the responsibility of businesses towards the society' completed a series of SCR actions in the first semester of 2021.



The Company performed 27 actions, 13 for the strengthening of the Society, 5 to support Vulnerable Groups, 4 for Sports and Education, 2 to Support animal welfare organization and 3 for the protection of the Environment. These actions were implemented after very careful planning and most of them would have a permanent or long-term effect, responding to the needs of the society and the environment.



A few of these actions are the following:

The campaign #SkepsouAllios that has as main objective to raise the awareness of the public on the catastrophic consequences of the use of plastic in the world.

The action 'Project Paralies' with the participation of European Reliance in the cleaning of two beaches, Kokkino Limanaki and Legraina.

The action 'Walking Together' that aims at the improvement of the quality of life of disabled animals through the construction and donation of at least 50 wheelchairs by the end of 2021.

European Reliance is the only insurance company in Greece that publishes a Sustainability Report, according to the guidelines of GRI G4, the principles of ISO 26000 Certification, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the principles of the UN Global Compact and the only insurance organization that incorporates the new 'Green' ESG Athex index.