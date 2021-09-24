Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUPIC   GRS277023008

EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.

(EUPIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

European Reliance General Insurance S A : CONFERENCE CALL INVITATION FOR H1 - 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

09/24/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY SA

H1 2021FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL INVITATION

The Company European Reliance would like to invite you to participate in a Conference Call which will take place on Wednesday, 29th September 2021 at 17:00 (Athens time), to present and discuss the H1 2021 Financial Results.

The details for the participation in the conference call are as follows:

Details for participation via telephone:

Tel for Greece: + 30 213 009 6000

Tel for UK (local & International): + 44 (0) 203 059 5872

Tel for UK (TF): + 44 (0) 800 368 1063

Tel for US: + 1 516 447 5632

For the smooth running of the Conference Call, the interested parties are kindly requested to join in 5/10 minutes prior to the start of the Conference Call.

Details for participation via Webcast:

The conference call will be broadcasted in real time via the following link:

https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/europisti210929.html

In case someone is unable to attend the Conference Call, a recording of it will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference call until the end of October, 8th 2021.

To access the recording, please dial the following numbers:

Tel for Greece : + 30 216 070 3400

Tel for UK : + 44 (0)203 059 5874

Tel for US : + 1 631 257 0626

Accesscode: 3874 #

The Conference Call will last approximately 50 minutes and will take place in English language. Following the presentation, the interested parties will have the opportunity to ask questions.

For more information, interested parties can contact the investment relations department at +30 2108119655/2162001381 or email: ir@europisti.gr

Disclaimer

European Reliance General Insurance Co. SA published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 15:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.
11:22aEUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Conference call invitation for h1 - 2021 financial ..
PU
09/20EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Solvency and Financial Condition Report
PU
09/17EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Alter Ego Facilities Management - Supporting the Pr..
PU
09/15EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Announcement of Regulated Information
PU
09/14EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Viva Wallet POS app for the Company's Sales Network
PU
09/09EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : 27 Corporate Social Responsibility Actions in the f..
PU
09/01EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : The only insurance company in the new “Green&..
PU
08/03EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : New upgraded “Car Total” app
PU
07/26EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Cleaning of 2 beaches in Attica, within the framewo..
PU
07/22EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Double distinction in the awards “Golden Prot..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 223 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2020 18,5 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net cash 2020 16,8 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,98x
Yield 2020 6,05%
Capitalization 134 M 158 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 073
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.
Duration : Period :
European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christos I. Georgakopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefanos I. Verzovitis Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas X. Chalkiopoulos Chairman
Chrysoula Anagnostopoulou Director-Information Technology Department
Katerina Papadopoulou Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.4.80%158
ALLIANZ SE-4.59%92 161
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.34.26%80 315
CHUBB LIMITED15.31%76 600
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD3.94%62 390
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED107.76%39 921