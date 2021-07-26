Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUPIC   GRS277023008

EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.

(EUPIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

European Reliance General Insurance S A : Cleaning of 2 beaches in Attica, within the framework of Corporate Social Responsibility of the Companys

07/26/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

European Reliance taking into consideration the significance and seriousness of the protection of the environment, has focused on 2021, a large part of Corporate Social Responsibility to this direction. Within this framework, the Company participated in the cleaning of two seasides in the prefecture of Attica 'Kokkino Limanaki' and 'Legraina'.

The cleaning of the beach 'Kokkino Limanaki' is incorporated in the 'Project Paralies', an initiative referring to the memorandum of the partnership, between the Municipality of Rafina- Pikermi and the company «Blue Oxygen I.K.E.», for the cleaning of certain beaches in Attica. European Reliance adopted for the summer of 2021, the beach 'Kokkino Limanaki', in order to clean the waste of previous years, keep it clean throughout the summer period and place sets of wooden waste buckets for separated municipal waste collection.

The cleaning of the second beach of Legraina is a co-operation of the Company with the Institute for Sustainable Development of the European Public Law Organization (EPLO). This Institute supports the public and private sector in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and the promotion of sustainability of the European Green Deal, applying constantly actions for the protection of the environment.
European Reliance, wanting to provide support to the Institute for the Sustainable Development has been a supporter in the cleaning of the beach of Legraina and contributed to the implementation of the 'Ocean Literacy Workshop' of the Institute, within the framework of the 'European Maritime Day 2021'.

For European Reliance, the protection of the environment is not just a sector in the planning agenda of Corporate Social Responsibility. It is part of the culture of the Organization and a daily effort to essentially contribute to the actions for the improvement of the living conditions of our planet.

Disclaimer

European Reliance General Insurance Co. SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 09:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.
05:28aEUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Cleaning of 2 beaches in Attica, within t..
PU
07/22EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Double distinction in the awards “G..
PU
07/14EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Election of a new Board of Directors, tot..
PU
07/14EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Announcement of new bod and committees
PU
07/14EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Announcement for the decisions of the ext..
PU
06/30EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : stays close to the society with its 39th ..
PU
06/23EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Cooperation with Plus2Feet for the donati..
PU
06/22EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Invitation for an extraordinary general m..
PU
06/14EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Top distinction in 2021 Bravo Sustainabil..
PU
06/10Nord Stream 2 to start work on filling pipeline on Friday
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 223 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2020 18,5 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net cash 2020 16,8 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,98x
Yield 2020 6,05%
Capitalization 128 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 073
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.
Duration : Period :
European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christos I. Georgakopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefanos I. Verzovitis Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas X. Chalkiopoulos Chairman
Chrysoula Anagnostopoulou Director-Information Technology Department
Katerina Papadopoulou Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.0.42%158
ALLIANZ SE4.88%105 632
CHUBB LIMITED8.43%72 980
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.25.99%71 042
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.82%60 961
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED48.22%26 799