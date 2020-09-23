Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A.    EUPIC   GRS277023008

EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.

(EUPIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

European Reliance General Insurance S A : PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 09:30am EDT

European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. (the Company), announces to the investment public that under the Repurchase Program of Own Shares, on 22/09/2020, it purchased 1,615 common shares at an average acquisition price of 3.604 euros per share, valued at 5,820.42 euros, pursuant to article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the decisions of the competent bodies of the Company.

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company holds now 523,798 common shares, which represent 1.9045% of the Company's total shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16th April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8th March 2016.

Disclaimer

European Reliance General Insurance Co. SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 13:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.
09:30aEUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/22EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/21EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/18EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/17EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/16EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/15EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
09/07EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : - 27 C.S.R. Actions in the H1 2020
PU
04/08EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Press release financial results of 2019
PU
04/08EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : 2019 Financial Results - Strong growth of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 217 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2019 17,5 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net cash 2019 14,9 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,97x
Yield 2019 4,72%
Capitalization 97,1 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 103
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.
Duration : Period :
European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christos I. Georgakopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicolas X. Chalkiopoulos Chairman
Stefanos I. Verzovitis Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Chrysoula Anagnostopoulou Director-Information Technology Department
Georgios Konstantinidis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.-29.13%114
ALLIANZ SE-24.19%79 823
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.36%58 894
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-17.10%53 315
CHUBB LIMITED-25.45%52 376
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-46.74%23 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group