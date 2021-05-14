Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    EUPIC   GRS277023008

EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.

(EUPIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

European Reliance General Insurance S A : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF Q1 2021

05/14/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
Chalandri, May 13, 2021 - European Reliance presented high pre-tax profitability at 3.5 mil. euros in Q1 2021, comparing to 1.6 mil. euros in Q1 2020.

More specifically:

  • The gross written premiums and related income presented 0.5% increase and amount to 52.5 mil. euros, vs. 52.2 mil. euros in Q1 2020.
  • The Insurance Profit presented 33.4% increase and amounted to 7.7 mil. euros, comparing to 5.8 mil. euros in Q1 2020.
  • The Total Equity presented 1.0% increase and amount to 155.6 mil. euros, vs. 154.0 mil. euros in 2020.
  • The Solvency Capital Requirement strengthened by 4.2 percentage points and amounted to 178.81%, vs. 174.61% on 31/12/2020.
  • The Investment Portfolio amounted to 414.9 mil. euros, vs. 412.5 mil. euros on 31/12/2020, presenting 0.6% increase.
  • The Mathematical Reserves and Technical Provisions amounted to 318.4 mil. euros, vs. 312.9 mil. euros, on 31/12/2020, presenting 1.8% increase.
  • The Human Resources of the Company increased by 7 people, with total working positions at 446 employees, vs. 439 employees on 31/12/2020.

It is worth noting, that according to the figures of January - April 2021, the Gross Written Premiums presented 2.1% increase, comparing to the respective four months period of 2020 and the operating expenses present slight decrease comparing to the aforementioned period of 2020.

The interested parties may read further information on https://ir.europaikipisti.gr/en/oikonomika-apotelesmata?year=2021&type=all-filters-value.

Disclaimer

European Reliance General Insurance Co. SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:20:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 223 M 270 M 270 M
Net income 2020 18,5 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net cash 2020 16,8 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,98x
Yield 2020 6,05%
Capitalization 136 M 165 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 073
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.
Duration : Period :
European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christos I. Georgakopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefanos I. Verzovitis Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas X. Chalkiopoulos Chairman
Chrysoula Anagnostopoulou Director-Information Technology Department
Katerina Papadopoulou Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.7.31%165
ALLIANZ SE7.22%107 053
CHUBB LIMITED9.66%75 903
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.13.50%68 443
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.50%62 046
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED24.49%24 010