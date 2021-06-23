Log in
    EUPIC   GRS277023008

EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.

(EUPIC)
  Report
European Reliance General Insurance S A : Cooperation with Plus2Feet for the donation of wheelchairs for animals in need

06/23/2021 | 07:09am EDT
European Reliance and Plus2feet cooperate in the joint action 'Walking together' for the creation and donation of wheelchairs for animals in need.

The action 'Walking Together' aims at the construction of wheelchairs for stray animals with reduced mobilities, as well as pets with reduced mobilities, when their guardian faces significant financial issues. However, this action refers to animals that are in shelters in Greece, Europe and in third countries. European Reliance contributed to the expenses of the construction of at least 50 wheelchairs by the end of 2021 and the objective is to continue the support in the following years, through the action #WalkingTogether and other similar actions.

Plus2feet, through its founder, Mr. Vasilis Tzigouras, offers hope to animals with reduced mobility since 2015, having assisted hundreds of animals to regain their mobility and have a decent life. Moreover, it has an intense voluntary action, since the largest part of its finance passes on to entities that provide for the care of our four-legged friends.

European Reliance always stands as an ally in such actions and with great pleasure supports this major undertaking, which offers positivity in animals and their guardians.

The strategic objective of the Company is to always stay close to the society, trying to give solutions and relief to vulnerable groups. European Reliance will support an organization, such as Plus2feet, who offers relief to animals that need it. The participation in this great project makes European Reliance especially proud and is a call to other entities that have the ability to support similar actions.

Disclaimer

European Reliance General Insurance Co. SA published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
