Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERE.UN   CA29880W1032

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(ERE.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
3.210 CAD   -1.53%
08:01aERES REIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results & Conference Call
GL
03/15ERES REIT Declares March 2023 Monthly Distribution
GL
03/15European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Distribution for the Month of March 2023, Payable on April 17, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ERES REIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results & Conference Call

03/23/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES") (TSX:ERE.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 after markets close on:

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by Phillip Burns, Chief Executive Officer and Jenny Chou, Chief Financial Officer on:

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Canadian Toll Free: (833) 950-0062
International: + 1 (929) 526-1599
Access Code: 119808

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the ERES website at www.eresreit.com – click on “Investor Info” and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available on the ERES website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.eresreit.com and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ERES
ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 158 multi-residential properties, comprised of 6,900 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

For more information, please contact:

ERESERES
Mr. Phillip Burns Ms. Jenny Chou
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(416) 354-0167(416) 354-0188


All news about EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
08:01aERES REIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results & Conference Call
GL
03/15ERES REIT Declares March 2023 Monthly Distribution
GL
03/15European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Distribution for the Month o..
CI
02/16Transcript : European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, 2022 Earnings..
CI
02/15European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full..
CI
02/15European Residential REIT Reports Record Operational Results in 2022
GL
02/15European Residential REIT Reports Record Operational Results in 2022
GL
02/15ERES REIT Declares February 2023 Monthly Distribution
GL
02/15ERES REIT Declares February 2023 Monthly Distribution
AQ
02/15European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Declares the February 2023 Monthly Ca..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 135 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
Net income 2023 32,5 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net Debt 2023 1 424 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,37%
Capitalization 290 M 211 M 211 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
EV / Sales 2024 12,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,21 CAD
Average target price 4,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Managers and Directors
Phillip Wesley Burns Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Jenny Chou Vice President-Finance
Michael Leon Stein Chairman
Jan Arie Breure Independent Trustee
Ira Gluskin Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST5.94%211
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-3.55%21 769
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-5.15%21 187
INVITATION HOMES INC.-2.87%17 603
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-10.34%16 411
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-9.48%16 065
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer