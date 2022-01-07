Log in
    ERE.UN   CA29880W1032

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(ERE.UN)
ERES REIT Announces Timing of Year-End 2021 Results & Conference Call

01/07/2022 | 08:01am EST
TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES") (TSX:ERE.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 after markets close on:

Thursday, February 17, 2022

A conference call hosted by Phillip Burns, Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Co, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the results will be held on:

Friday, February 18, 2022 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Canadian Toll Free: 1 (833) 950-0062
International: +1 (929) 526-1599
Passcode: 100174

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days after the call, until Friday, February 25, 2022. The telephone numbers to access the replay are Canadian Toll Free 1 (226) 828-7578 or International +44 (204) 525-0658. The Passcode for the replay is 583913.

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the ERES website at www.eresreit.com – click on “Investor Info” and follow the link at the top of the page. The webcast will also be available by clicking on the link below:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/482805728

A replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available on the ERES website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.eresreit.com.

ABOUT ERES
ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 152 multi-residential properties, comprised of 6,545 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

  
Mr. Phillip BurnsMr. Stephen Co
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(416) 354-0167  (416) 306 3009


Primary Logo


