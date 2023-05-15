Advanced search
    ERE.UN   CA29880W1032

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(ERE.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
3.080 CAD   +1.99%
05:01pERES REIT Declares May 2023 Monthly Distribution
GL
05/11Transcript : European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/10European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
ERES REIT Declares May 2023 Monthly Distribution

05/15/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN, “ERES”) is pleased to announce that the trustees of ERES have declared the May 2023 monthly cash distribution of €0.01 per Unit and Class B LP Unit (the “May Distribution”), being equivalent to €0.12 per Unit annualized. The distribution will be payable to holders of the Units and Class B LP Units (the “Unitholders”) of record on May 31, 2023, with payment on June 15, 2023.

The Euro-denominated distribution will be paid in Canadian dollars based on the exchange rate on the date of payment (estimated C$0.01464 per Unit and Class B LP Unit). Registered Unitholders will be provided with an option to elect to receive such distribution in Euros rather than Canadian dollars. If no such election is made, registered Unitholders will be paid the distribution in Canadian dollars based on the above exchange rate mechanism. Beneficial Unitholders will not have an option to elect to receive the distribution in Euros. The final cash distribution in respect of April 2023 was C$0.01464 per Unit and Class B LP Unit.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

ERES intends to continue to make regular monthly distributions, subject to the discretion of the ERES Board of Trustees. ERES continues to target a long-term AFFO payout ratio in the range of 80% to 90%. ERES Limited Partnership will make corresponding cash distributions to holders of Class B LP Units.

About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at March 31, 2023, ERES owns a portfolio of 158 multi-residential properties, comprised of approximately 6,900 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com.

For further information

ERES
Mr. Mark Kenney
Chief Executive Officer
416.861.9404
m.kenney@capreit.net
ERES
Ms. Jenny Chou
Chief Financial Officer
416.354.0188
j.chou@capreit.net

