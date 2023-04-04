Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERE.UN   CA29880W1032

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(ERE.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-04 pm EDT
3.220 CAD   +0.63%
05:46pEuropean Residential REIT Announces Retirement of Chair and Appointment of New Trustee
GL
03/31European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Board Changes
CI
03/31European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

European Residential REIT Announces Retirement of Chair and Appointment of New Trustee

04/04/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (“ERES”) (TSX: ERE.UN) announced today that Michael Stein has decided to step down from the Board of Trustees with effect today.

“Michael was instrumental in transforming ERES into a European-focused, multi-residential REIT. On behalf of the entire ERES team, we thank Michael for his tremendous leadership as Chair, and recognize the valuable contributions and strategic insights he brought to the Board over the past four years,” said Mark Kenney, Chief Executive Officer of ERES.

Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody, who has been a member of ERES’s Board of Trustees for four years and is Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s (“CAPREIT”) Chair, has been named Chair of ERES’s Board of Trustees.

ERES also announced that Gervais Levasseur has joined ERES’s Board of Trustees as a nominee of CAPREIT pursuant to CAPREIT’s investor rights agreement with ERES. Mr. Levasseur is a seasoned executive with extensive international experience in corporate strategy and cross-border capital markets and is a member of the Board of Trustees of CAPREIT.

About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused, multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 158 multi-residential properties, comprised of 6,900 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com.

ERES
Mr. Mark Kenney
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		ERES
Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody
Chair
(416) 861-9404

All news about EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
05:46pEuropean Residential REIT Announces Retirement of Chair and Appointment of New Trustee
GL
03/31European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Board Changes
CI
03/31European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Chief Executive Officer Cha..
CI
03/31European Residential REIT Brief: Mark Kenney, CEO and Pr..
MT
03/31European Residential REIT Brief: Phillip Burns has stepp..
MT
03/31European Residential REIT Announces Leadership Transition
GL
03/31European Residential REIT Announces Leadership Transition
GL
03/27RBC Capital on Canadian REITs' and REOCs' Q4 2022 -- "Results as Expected"
MT
03/23ERES REIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results & Conference Call
GL
03/15ERES REIT Declares March 2023 Monthly Distribution
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 136 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2023 32,5 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net Debt 2023 1 424 M 1 058 M 1 058 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,39%
Capitalization 289 M 215 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
EV / Sales 2024 12,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,20 CAD
Average target price 4,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Managers and Directors
Phillip Wesley Burns Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Jenny Chou Vice President-Finance
Michael Leon Stein Chairman
Jan Arie Breure Independent Trustee
Ira Gluskin Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST5.61%215
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.4.05%23 346
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL1.07%22 576
INVITATION HOMES INC.5.23%19 070
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-3.79%17 469
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.48%17 266
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer