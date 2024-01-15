European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust announced that the trustees of ERES have declared the January 2024 monthly cash distribution of ?0.01 per Unit and Class B LP Unit, being equivalent to ?0.12 per Unit annualized. The distribution will be payable to holders of the Units and Class B LP Units of record on January 31, 2024, with payment on February 15, 2024.
