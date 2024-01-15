European Residential REIT is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The Companyâs objectives are to maintain strong financial management with a conservative approach to its capital structure, leverage and coverage ratios to provide Unitholders with long-term, stable and growing cash distributions and maintain a focus on maximizing occupancy and responsibly growing occupied AMR in accordance with local conditions in each of its markets. It owns a portfolio of 158 multi-residential properties, comprised of approximately 6,900 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium. Its Commercial properties are located in Belgium and Germany and managed by Maple Knoll. Its commercial properties include Brussels, Belgium and Greater Munich, Germany. Its residential properties include Gelderland, Doorwerth; Groningen, Hoogezand; Limburg, Vaals; Limburg, Venray, and others.

Sector Residential REITs