    EWCZ   US29882P1066

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.

(EWCZ)
  Report
05/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
24.45 USD   -0.12%
EUROPEAN WAX CENTER ANNOUNCES 900TH CENTER OPENING

05/12/2022 | 09:01am EDT
The center will open on May 12th, 2022, in San Diego, California  

PLANO, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to announce its 900th center opening.

Located at 3485 Del Mar Heights Road, Suite A4, San Diego, CA 92130, this will be the first center in the region to debut European Wax Center's new design and the 20th center opening for longtime European Wax Center Franchise Owner Shawnee Oliver. Doors will open today, May 12, 2022.

European Wax Center celebrating its 900th center opening reflects the strength of its business and consumer demand and continued expansion of its national footprint through new centers. Shawnee Oliver has been with the brand since 2008, and the Del Mar Highlands grand opening showcases European Wax Center's dedication to continued growth with committed franchise partners.

"We could not be prouder of our continued growth and strength as a brand, especially as we expand with franchise partners who celebrate our unique European Wax Center experience and embody our core values," said David Berg, CEO of European Wax Center. "After 14 years with European Wax Center, Franchisee Shawnee Oliver has been an exemplary ambassador, and we appreciate her steadfast belief in the power of this brand. We congratulate Shawnee on this exciting new chapter and our entire network on this important benchmark!" 

"For us, European Wax Center has always been a family affair, and our associates have become part of our extended family, making this partnership even more special. To think we are opening our 20th center is incredibly exciting! The leadership at European Wax Center was so supportive and showed us the path opening in front of us," said Shawnee Oliver. "European Wax Center's corporate team has been extremely helpful throughout the entire process and always delivers on their commitments to us. They have truly been a trustworthy partner in our ever-evolving role with the company."

The 900th center opening will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a $2,500 donation to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with their innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience. Delivering a 360-degree guest experience, they also offer a collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. Founded in 2004, European Wax Center, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network includes 874 centers in 44 states as of March 26, 2022. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-wax-center-announces-900th-center-opening-301545321.html

SOURCE European Wax Center


© PRNewswire 2022
