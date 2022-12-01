Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. European Wax Center, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EWCZ   US29882P1066

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.

(EWCZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
14.37 USD   -0.90%
04:06pEuropean Wax Center, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
GL
11/10European wax center announces new center opening in west covina, ca
PR
11/10European Wax Center, Inc. Announces New Center Opening in West Covina, CA
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

European Wax Center, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

12/01/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that members of its management team will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 6, 2022.

The fireside chat portion of the conference will be held at 4:00pm EST. The webcast can be accessed live or as an archived replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.waxcenter.com.

About European Wax Center, Inc.
European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with their innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience. Delivering a 360-degree guest experience, they also offer a collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. Founded in 2004, European Wax Center, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network includes 911 centers in 45 states as of September 24, 2022. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

Investor Contact
Bethany Johns
Bethany.johns@myewc.com
469-270-6888


All news about EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.
04:06pEuropean Wax Center, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer..
GL
11/10European wax center announces new center opening in west covina, ca
PR
11/10European Wax Center, Inc. Announces New Center Opening in West Covina, CA
CI
11/04Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Price Target on European Wax Center to $22 From $39, Main..
MT
11/04Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on European Wax Center to $15 From $28, Maintains E..
MT
11/04Baird Adjusts Price Target on European Wax Center to $18 From $27, Maintains Outperform..
MT
11/03Transcript : European Wax Center, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/03European Wax Center, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
11/03European Wax Center, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $40 million worth of its shar..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 204 M - -
Net income 2022 14,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 656 M 656 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
European Wax Center, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,50 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Berg Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Willis Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Crawford Chairman
Jyoti A. Lynch Chief Information Officer
Alexa Bartlett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.-52.22%656
EC HEALTHCARE-51.80%813
PERFECT MEDICAL HEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED-34.63%596
SIAM WELLNESS GROUP60.00%262
QB NET HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-17.74%139
AB&COMPANY CO., LTD.-27.17%108