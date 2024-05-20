Europlasma: Bizzell acquires a stake in Valdunes

Europlasma announces that it has reached an agreement with Bizzell Europe, a subsidiary of Bizzell Corporation operating mainly for the benefit of the US government, to acquire a 25% stake in Valdunes Industries for a total of five million euros.



Valdunes Industries was set up by Europlasma to take over the activities of MG-Valdunes. The sale plan validated by the Lille-Métropole Commercial Court on March 20 will be the subject of a request for amendment to incorporate this agreement.



This agreement aims to increase the profitability of Valdunes Industries in particular and of the Europlasma group in general. Its implementation will be the subject of consultations with all stakeholders, private and public, French and international.



