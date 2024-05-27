Europlasma: Inspector BV to acquire a stake in Green Barrel

May 27, 2024 at 08:16 am EDT Share

Europlasma announces the signature of a memorandum of understanding with a view to Inspector BV acquiring a 50% stake in Green Barrel (a 100% subsidiary of Field Intelligence Energy, itself 49% owned by Europlasma), for $2 million.



The aim of this acquisition is to provide FIE with the commercial leverage and financial resources needed to acquire permits to operate large oilfields in strategic Latin American countries, with a view to producing a 'green barrel'.



Indeed, since 2020, FIE's ambition is to become the leading producer of decarbonized, eco-responsible barrels of oil, thanks to its portfolio of some twenty complementary technologies for depolluting the oil industry", points out Europlasma.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.