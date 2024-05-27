Europlasma: Inspector BV to acquire a stake in Green Barrel
The aim of this acquisition is to provide FIE with the commercial leverage and financial resources needed to acquire permits to operate large oilfields in strategic Latin American countries, with a view to producing a 'green barrel'.
Indeed, since 2020, FIE's ambition is to become the leading producer of decarbonized, eco-responsible barrels of oil, thanks to its portfolio of some twenty complementary technologies for depolluting the oil industry", points out Europlasma.
