Euroseas : Announces Date for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Form 6-K)

Euroseas Ltd. Announces Date for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders





Maroussi, Athens, Greece - July 1, 2021 - Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced todaythat the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the offices of Seward & Kissel LLP, 901 K Street NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20001, on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Shareholders of the Company as of the close of business on Monday, June 21, 2021, the 'record date,' will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.



The Notice of the Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement will be mailed to shareholders of record on or about July 1, 2021, and will available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.euroseas.gr .



About Euroseas Ltd. Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.





Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.





The Company has a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 Feeder containerships and 5 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas' 14 containerships have a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Forward Looking Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'anticipates,' 'hopes,' 'estimates,' and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.





Visit our website www.euroseas.gr







Company Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media Tasos Aslidis Chief Financial Officer Euroseas Ltd. 11 Canterbury Lane, Watchung, NJ 07069 Tel. (908) 301-9091 E-mail: aha@euroseas.gr Nicolas Bornozis President Capital Link, Inc. 230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536 New York, NY 10169 Tel. (212) 661-7566 E-mail: nbornozis@capitallink.com