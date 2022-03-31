Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. EuroSite Power Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUSP   US29881X1000

EUROSITE POWER INC.

(EUSP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EuroSite Power : Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Statements

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EUROSITE POWER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable

Value added and other tax receivable UK energy taxincentives receivable Inventory

Other current assets

Total current assets Property and equipment, net Other assets, long-term TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities Value added and other tax payable

Note payable - bank, short-term

Total current liabilities

Long-term liabilities :

Note payable - bank

Note payable - related party Total liabilities

Stockholders' equity:

Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 82,263,525 issued at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 Additional paid-in capital

Capital contributions Accumulated deficit

Cumulative translation adjustment (CTA)

Total stockholders' equity

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$

2,039,265 399,446 - -

203,317 253,798

257,342 204,360

$

1,924,988 393,322 - -

2,899,371 2,776,468

8,470,989 9,276,541

664,772

$

12,035,131

699,994

$

12,753,003

$

182,351 $ 305,996

202,768 213,607

63,359 57,255

500,832 500,832

949,310 1,077,689

1,334,942 1,334,942

- 2,284,252

82,264 22,895,266

(13,179,332)

(47,319)

9,750,879

$

12,035,131

- 2,412,632

82,264

22,883,266 -

(13,041,345)

24,905

9,949,089

$

12,361,720

Three Months EndedDecember 2021

Revenues

Energy revenues Turnkey revenues Other revenues

Cost of sales

Fuel, maintenance and installation Turnkey costs

Site impairments

Site depreciation expense

Gross profit (loss) Operating expenses

General and administrative Selling

Engineering

Gain / (Loss) from operations Other income (expense)

Interest income

Interest expense, net of debt premium amortization Debt conversion expense

Loss before income taxes Benefit for income taxes Net gain / (loss)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

Non-GAAP financial disclosure

Loss fromoperations Depreciation expense Site Impairments

Stock based compensation Adjusted EBITDA

1,421,631 5,014

December 2020

1,039,816 22,196 -1,426,644

1,062,012

824,682 528,039

(13,761) 16,323

- 192,187 1,003,109

423,536

- 178,227 722,588

339,424

233,396 170,858

135,653 65,357

152,660 90,495

521,710

(98,174)

(29,411)

- (29,411)

(127,585)

$ $

(127,585)

(0.0016) 82,263,525

326,710

12,714

(23,971)

- (23,971)

(11,257)

$ $

(11,257)

(0.0001) 82,263,525

$

(98,174)

192,560 179,017

- -$

94,386

$ 12,714

- -$

191,730

Twelve Months EndedDecember 2021

Revenues

Energy revenues Turnkey revenues Other revenues

Cost of sales

Fuel, maintenance and installation Turnkey costs

Site impairments

Site depreciation expense

Gross profit (loss) Operating expenses

General and administrative Selling

Engineering

Loss fromoperations Other income (expense)

Interest income Interest expense

Debt conversion expense

Loss before income taxes Benefit for income taxes Net loss

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

Non-GAAP financial disclosure

Loss fromoperations Depreciation expense Site Impairments Aborted acquisition costs Stock based compensation Adjusted EBITDA

4,411,770 30,195

December 2020

3,239,172 52,889

4,441,965 3,292,061

2,334,184 1,761,922

(11,207) 32,588 -

795,262 624,004

3,118,239

1,323,726

2,418,514

873,547

706,557 634,673

298,238 227,295

462,675 397,781

1,467,470

(143,744)

(123,059)

(123,059)

(266,803) 128,816

$ $

(137,987)

(0.002) 82,263,525

$

(143,744) 798,757 - - 12,000

$

667,013

1,259,749

(386,202)

(75,413)

-(75,413)

(461,615)

59,128

$ $

(402,488)

(0.005) 82,263,525

$

(386,202) 630,727 - - 18,592

$

263,117

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and impairment

Stock-based compensation

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(Increase) decrease in:

Accounts receivable

Value added and other tax receivable

Accrued UK energy taxincentives

Inventory

Prepaid and other current assets

Other assets, long term Increase (decrease) in:

Accounts payable

Due to related party

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

Capital Contributions to Joint Venture

Net cash used in operating activities

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property and equipment

Net cash used in investing activities

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Payments on note payable

Proceeds from loan payable - bank

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activitiesTwelve Months EndedDecember 2021

December 2020

$

(137,987)

798,757 630,727

12,000 18,591

(6,124) 49,294

6,104 16,762

- 26,328

50,481 17,035

(52,981) 71,499

35,222

(123,644)

-

(10,839)

- 570,988

(251,875) (251,875)

(471,796) 339,183 (132,613)

$

(402,488)

(12,254)

106,025 - 15,245 - 536,764

(1,508,096) (1,508,096)

(284,831) 1,290,937 1,006,106

Effect of Exchange Rate on Cash and Cash Equivalents

(72,223) 8,240

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

114,277 43,014

1,924,988

$

2,039,265

1,881,974

$

1,924,988

EUROSITE POWER INC. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Capital

Cumulative

Called up

contribution

Profit and loss

share capital

reserve

account

Total equity

$

$

$

$

At 31 December 2020

82,264

22,883,266

(13,041,345)

24,905

9,949,089

Loss for the year to date

(137,987)

(137,987)

Stock based compensation

12,000

12,000

Movement in CTA

(72,224)

(72,224)

At 31 December 2021

82,264

22,895,266

(13,179,332)

(47,319)

9,750,879

Translation Adjustment (CTA)

Disclaimer

EuroSite Power Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUROSITE POWER INC.
10:06aEUROSITE POWER : Fiscal Year 2021 - Notes to Financial Statements
PU
09:56aEUROSITE POWER : Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Statements
PU
2021EuroSite Power Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2018EuroSite Power Inc. Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Second Qu..
CI
2017EuroSite Power Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2..
CI
2017EuroSite Power Inc. Reports Earnings and Production Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
2017EuroSite Power Inc. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings and Operating Results for t..
CI
2017EuroSite Power Mulls Acquisitions
CI
2017EuroSite Power Inc. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
2016EuroSite Power Inc. Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Third Qua..
CI
More news
Chart EUROSITE POWER INC.
Duration : Period :
EuroSite Power Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Elias Samaras President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacques de Saussure Non-Executive Chairman
Paul J. Hamblyn COO & Investor Relations Contact
Ahmed F. Ghoniem Director
Joan Giacinti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROSITE POWER INC.48.88%5
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.42%167 815
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.27%85 828
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.07%76 866
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.53%70 475
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.74%69 256