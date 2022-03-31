EuroSite Power : Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Statements
EUROSITE POWER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable
Value added and other tax receivable UK energy taxincentives receivable Inventory
Other current assets
Total current assets Property and equipment, net Other assets, long-term TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities Value added and other tax payable
Note payable - bank, short-term
Total current liabilities
Long-term liabilities :
Note payable - bank
Note payable - related party Total liabilities
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 82,263,525 issued at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 Additional paid-in capital
Capital contributions Accumulated deficit
Cumulative translation adjustment (CTA)
Total stockholders' equity
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
2,039,265 399,446 - -
203,317 253,798
257,342 204,360
$
1,924,988 393,322 - -
2,899,371 2,776,468
8,470,989 9,276,541
664,772
$
12,035,131
699,994
$
12,753,003
$
182,351 $ 305,996
202,768 213,607
63,359 57,255
500,832 500,832
949,310 1,077,689
1,334,942 1,334,942
- 2,284,252
82,264 22,895,266
(13,179,332)
(47,319)
9,750,879
$
12,035,131
- 2,412,632
82,264
22,883,266 -
(13,041,345)
24,905
9,949,089
$
12,361,720
Three Months Ended December 2021
Revenues
Energy revenues Turnkey revenues Other revenues
Cost of sales
Fuel, maintenance and installation Turnkey costs
Site impairments
Site depreciation expense
Gross profit (loss) Operating expenses
General and administrative Selling
Engineering
Gain / (Loss) from operations Other income (expense)
Interest income
Interest expense, net of debt premium amortization Debt conversion expense
Loss before income taxes Benefit for income taxes Net gain / (loss)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
Non-GAAP financial disclosure
Loss fromoperations Depreciation expense Site Impairments
Stock based compensation Adjusted EBITDA
1,421,631 5,014
December 2020
1,039,816 22,196 - 1,426,644
1,062,012
824,682 528,039
(13,761) 16,323
- 192,187 1,003,109
423,536
- 178,227 722,588
339,424
233,396 170,858
135,653 65,357
152,660 90,495
521,710
(98,174)
(29,411)
- (29,411)
(127,585)
$ $
(127,585)
(0.0016) 82,263,525
326,710
12,714
(23,971)
- (23,971)
(11,257)
$ $
(11,257)
(0.0001) 82,263,525
$
(98,174)
192,560 179,017
- - $
94,386
$ 12,714
- - $
191,730
Twelve Months Ended December 2021
Revenues
Energy revenues Turnkey revenues Other revenues
Cost of sales
Fuel, maintenance and installation Turnkey costs
Site impairments
Site depreciation expense
Gross profit (loss) Operating expenses
General and administrative Selling
Engineering
Loss fromoperations Other income (expense)
Interest income Interest expense
Debt conversion expense
Loss before income taxes Benefit for income taxes Net loss
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
Non-GAAP financial disclosure
Loss fromoperations Depreciation expense Site Impairments Aborted acquisition costs Stock based compensation Adjusted EBITDA
4,411,770 30,195
December 2020
3,239,172 52,889
4,441,965 3,292,061
2,334,184 1,761,922
(11,207) 32,588 -
795,262 624,004
3,118,239
1,323,726
2,418,514
873,547
706,557 634,673
298,238 227,295
462,675 397,781
1,467,470
(143,744)
(123,059)
(123,059)
(266,803) 128,816
$ $
(137,987)
(0.002) 82,263,525
$
(143,744) 798,757 - - 12,000
$
667,013
1,259,749
(386,202)
(75,413)
- (75,413)
(461,615)
59,128
$ $
(402,488)
(0.005) 82,263,525
$
(386,202) 630,727 - - 18,592
$
263,117
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and impairment
Stock-based compensation
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(Increase) decrease in:
Accounts receivable
Value added and other tax receivable
Accrued UK energy taxincentives
Inventory
Prepaid and other current assets
Other assets, long term Increase (decrease) in:
Accounts payable
Due to related party
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
Capital Contributions to Joint Venture
Net cash used in operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
Net cash used in investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on note payable
Proceeds from loan payable - bank
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities Twelve Months Ended December 2021
December 2020
$
(137,987)
798,757 630,727
12,000 18,591
(6,124) 49,294
6,104 16,762
- 26,328
50,481 17,035
(52,981) 71,499
35,222
(123,644)
-
(10,839)
- 570,988
(251,875) (251,875)
(471,796) 339,183 (132,613)
$
(402,488)
(12,254)
106,025 - 15,245 - 536,764
(1,508,096) (1,508,096)
(284,831) 1,290,937 1,006,106
Effect of Exchange Rate on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(72,223) 8,240
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
114,277 43,014
1,924,988
$
2,039,265
1,881,974
$
1,924,988
EUROSITE POWER INC. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Capital
Cumulative
Called up
contribution
Profit and loss
share capital
reserve
account
Total equity
$
$
$
$
At 31 December 2020
82,264
22,883,266
(13,041,345)
24,905
9,949,089
Loss for the year to date
(137,987)
(137,987)
Stock based compensation
12,000
12,000
Movement in CTA
(72,224)
(72,224)
At 31 December 2021
82,264
22,895,266
(13,179,332)
(47,319)
9,750,879
Translation Adjustment (CTA)
Disclaimer
EuroSite Power Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
