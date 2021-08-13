Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. EuroSports Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5G1   SG2G55000001

EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED

(5G1)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change Of Catalist Sponsor :: Change Of Continuing Sponsor

08/13/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News

Change - Change Of Catalist Sponsor :: Change Of Continuing Sponsor

Announcement Title Change - Change of Catalist Sponsor
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2021 18:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CHANGE OF CONTINUING SPONSOR
Announcement Reference SG210813OTHRS8SQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) GOH KIM HUP
Designation INTERIM EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the change in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.
Sponsor Details
Name - Existing CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch
Name - New RHT Capital Pte Ltd
Telephone Number - Existing Singapore 65 - 63375115
Telephone Number - New Singapore 65 - 63816757
Fax Number - Existing Singapore 65 - 63027690
Email Address - Existing eric.wong@cimb.com
Email Address - New sponsor@rhtgoc.com
Registered Professional Details
Name - Existing Eric Wong
Name - New Mah How Soon
Telephone Number - Existing Singapore 65 - 6375115
Telephone Number - New Singapore 65 - 63816757
Fax Number - Existing Singapore 65 - 63027690
Email Address - Existing eric.wong@cimb.com
Email Address - New sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 507,194 bytes)

Disclaimer

EuroSports Global Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 10:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED
06:11aCHANGE - CHANGE OF CATALIST SPONSOR : : Change Of Continuing Sponsor
PU
08/03EUROSPORTS GLOBAL : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 29 July 2021
PU
08/03GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :minutes of annual general meeting held on 29 july 2021
PU
08/02EUROSPORTS GLOBAL : Responses To Questions From Securities Investors Association..
PU
07/06FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Discrepancies between unaudited and audi..
PU
06/16EUROSPORTS GLOBAL : Group Receives Full Payment for Sale of Autoinc
MT
06/16ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :update on the disposal of shares in autoinc ..
PU
05/25EUROSPORTS GLOBAL : Swings to Loss in Fiscal Year Ended March 31
MT
05/25Tranche Update on EuroSports Global Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced o..
CI
05/25Eurosports Global Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 49,1 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
Net income 2021 -3,69 M -2,71 M -2,71 M
Net cash 2021 3,15 M 2,31 M 2,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,8 M 41,1 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EuroSports Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim San Goh Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Soon Fatt Eyu Director-Technical Support
Jun Wei Tan Chief Operating Officer
Tiak Soon Ng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Siok Sing Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED30.30%41
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED26.97%21 299
D'IETEREN GROUP109.00%8 875
AUTONATION, INC.67.80%8 385
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.51.46%7 229
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.36.54%3 849