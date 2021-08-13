News
Change - Change Of Catalist Sponsor :: Change Of Continuing Sponsor
|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Change of Catalist Sponsor
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 13, 2021 18:05
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
CHANGE OF CONTINUING SPONSOR
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG210813OTHRS8SQ
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
GOH KIM HUP
|
Designation
|
INTERIM EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the change in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attachment.
|
Sponsor Details
|
Name - Existing
|
CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch
|
Name - New
|
RHT Capital Pte Ltd
|
Telephone Number - Existing
|
Singapore 65 - 63375115
|
Telephone Number - New
|
Singapore 65 - 63816757
|
Fax Number - Existing
|
Singapore 65 - 63027690
|
Email Address - Existing
|
eric.wong@cimb.com
|
Email Address - New
|
sponsor@rhtgoc.com
|
Registered Professional Details
|
Name - Existing
|
Eric Wong
|
Name - New
|
Mah How Soon
|
Telephone Number - Existing
|
Singapore 65 - 6375115
|
Telephone Number - New
|
Singapore 65 - 63816757
|
Fax Number - Existing
|
Singapore 65 - 63027690
|
Email Address - Existing
|
eric.wong@cimb.com
|
Email Address - New
|
sponsor@rhtgoc.com
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 507,194 bytes)
Disclaimer
EuroSports Global Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 10:10:02 UTC.