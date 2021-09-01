General Announcement::APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR OF SUBSIDIARIES

EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR OF SUBSIDIARIES

The Board of Directors ("Board") of EuroSports Global Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") wishes to announce that Mr Goh Kim Hup, the Interim Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer has been appointed as director of the Company's subsidiaries, EuroSports Technologies Pte. Ltd. ("EST") and deLaCour Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. ("DLC") with effect from 1 September 2021 (the "Appointment"). Subsequent to the Appointment, the current board of directors of EST and DLC consist of Mr Goh Kim San, Mr Goh Kim Hup and Mr Goh Yi Shun, Joshua.

The Appointment is part of the Company's continued efforts to enhance and achieve the highest standards of corporate governance of the Group.

EuroSports Global Limited

Goh Kim Hup

Interim Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

1 September 2021

