  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. EuroSports Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5G1   SG2G55000001

EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED

(5G1)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR OF SUBSIDIARIES

09/01/2021 | 11:02am EDT
EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 201230284Z)

_________________________________________________________________________________

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR OF SUBSIDIARIES

_________________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors ("Board") of EuroSports Global Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") wishes to announce that Mr Goh Kim Hup, the Interim Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer has been appointed as director of the Company's subsidiaries, EuroSports Technologies Pte. Ltd. ("EST") and deLaCour Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. ("DLC") with effect from 1 September 2021 (the "Appointment"). Subsequent to the Appointment, the current board of directors of EST and DLC consist of Mr Goh Kim San, Mr Goh Kim Hup and Mr Goh Yi Shun, Joshua.

The Appointment is part of the Company's continued efforts to enhance and achieve the highest standards of corporate governance of the Group.

By Order of the Board

EuroSports Global Limited

Goh Kim Hup

Interim Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

1 September 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Mah How Soon, Registered Professional, 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Disclaimer

EuroSports Global Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 15:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 49,1 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net income 2021 -3,69 M -2,74 M -2,74 M
Net cash 2021 3,15 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,9 M 38,5 M 38,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 23,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim San Goh Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Soon Fatt Eyu Director-Technical Support
Jun Wei Tan Chief Operating Officer
Tiak Soon Ng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Siok Sing Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED24.24%40
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED17.65%19 745
D'IETEREN GROUP95.28%8 342
AUTONATION, INC.56.31%7 811
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.51.42%7 224
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.27.79%3 602