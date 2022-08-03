Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. EuroSports Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5G1   SG2G55000001

EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED

(5G1)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:42 2022-07-15 am EDT
0.1880 SGD   -.--%
05:36aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
07/13Singapore Stocks End Lower; EuroSports Global Shares Surge 14% on Restructuring Plan
MT
07/13EuroSports Global Undergoes Strategic Review
MT
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

08/03/2022 | 05:36am EDT
News

Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 3, 2022 17:27
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG220713MEETG8Y9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) GOH KIM SAN
Designation EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Financial Year End 31/03/2022
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 28 July 2022.
Additional Text This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST").
Additional Text This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.
Additional Text The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Mah How Soon, Registered Professional, 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 28/07/2022 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date 26/07/2022 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was convened and held by way of electronic means and only shareholders who had completed the requisite registration in accordance with the procedures set out in the notice of AGM were in attendance.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 177,688 bytes)

Disclaimer

EuroSports Global Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED
07/13Singapore Stocks End Lower; EuroSports Global Shares Surge 14% on Restructuring Plan
MT
07/13EuroSports Global Undergoes Strategic Review
MT
07/12EUROSPORTS GLOBAL : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
07/12ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
06/08EuroSports Global Buys Back Shares on Market
MT
05/31EuroSports Global Trims Losses in Fiscal H2 on Higher Lamborghini Sales
MT
05/30EuroSports Global Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/19EUROSPORTS GLOBAL : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
04/19EuroSports Global Starts Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 54,4 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net income 2022 -1,32 M -0,96 M -0,96 M
Net cash 2022 8,43 M 6,11 M 6,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 -33,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,9 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED
EuroSports Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim San Goh Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Soon Fatt Eyu Director-Technical Support
Muhammad Taureza Acting Chief Operating Officer & Head-Engineering
Tiak Soon Ng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Siok Sing Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED8.67%35
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC0.39%45 167
AUTOZONE, INC.3.10%41 975
COPART, INC.-15.52%30 443
CARMAX, INC.-23.97%15 761
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.45%13 375