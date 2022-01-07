Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Log in
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

01/07/2022
This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Mah How Soon, Registered Professional, 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com.

Disclaimer

EuroSports Global Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 02:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 49,1 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
Net income 2021 -3,69 M -2,72 M -2,72 M
Net cash 2021 3,15 M 2,32 M 2,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,2 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EuroSports Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim Hup Goh Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Soon Fatt Eyu Director-Technical Support
Jun Wei Tan Chief Operating Officer
Tiak Soon Ng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Siok Sing Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROSPORTS GLOBAL LIMITED1.16%33
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.25%18 875
D'IETEREN GROUP-2.45%10 121
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-0.16%8 381
AUTONATION, INC.-3.63%7 380
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.1.41%4 053