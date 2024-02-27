(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

EPH leads the rises among the small-cap companies in Piazza Affari, up 14 percent.

----------

Eurotech is doing well, up 4.9% and with shares rising to EUR2.25, gaining just under 10 cents from the open.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Eems Italia gives up 8.3% and records the worst performance in the smallcap list.

----------

Netweek is also bad, down 5.8%. The stock has lost 24% in the last month of trading, 81% in the last six months, and 63% in the last year.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.