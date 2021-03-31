Eurotech: Filing of the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2020

Amaro (Italy), March 31st, 2021 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting that is expected to be held on 11 June 2021, the Annual Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 2020 approved by the Board of Directors of Eurotech S.p.A., together with the Board of Directors' report on operations, the Report on corporate governance as per art. 123-bis of the Legislative Decree 58 of February 24, 1998, the attestation of the financial reporting manager as per art. 154-bis of the Legislative Decree 58 of February 24, 1998, the Board of Statutory Auditors' report according to art. 153 of the Legislative Decree 58 of February 24, 1998, and the Independent Auditor's reports have been made available at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.eurotech.com (Investors / Shareholders' Information section) and on the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" available on the website www.1info.it.

THE EUROTECH GROUP

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational that designs, develops and supplies Internet of Things solutions, complete with services, software and hardware, to the leading system integrators and to large and small companies. By adopting Eurotech's solution, customers gain access to the most recent open-source software stacks and standards, flexible and sturdy multiservice gateways and sophisticated sensors in order to collect data from the field and make them usable for corporate processes. In collaboration with a large number of partners of a world ecosystem, Eurotech contributes toward building the vision of the Internet of Things by supplying complete solutions or single "best-in-class" blocks, from managing devices and data to the connectivity and communication platform as well as from the smart peripheral devices to the smart objects, with business models appropriate for the world of modern enterprise. For more information on Eurotech, please visit www.eurotech.com.

