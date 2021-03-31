Eurotech: Filing of the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2020

Eurotech: Deposito Relazione Finanziaria Annuale al 31 Dicembre 2020
Amaro, 31 Marzo 2021 - Con riferimento all'Assemblea degli Azionisti prevista per il giorno 11 giugno 2021, si rende noto che il Progetto di Bilancio d'Esercizio e il Bilancio Consolidato al 31 dicembre 2020 approvati dal Consiglio di Amministrazione di Eurotech S.p.A., corredati dalla relazione sulla gestione nonché dalla Relazione sul Governo Societario e gli Assetti Proprietari ai sensi dell'art- 123-bis del TUF, l'attestazione del dirigente preposto ai sensi dell'art. 154-bis del TUF, la relazione del Collegio Sindacale ai sensi dell'art. 153 del TUF nonché le relazioni della Società di Revisione, sono a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale, sul sito internet www.eurotech.com nella sezione Investitori / Informazioni Azionisti e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "1info" accessibile all'indirizzo www.1info.it.
IL GRUPPO EUROTECH
Eurotech (ETH:IM) è una multinazionale che progetta, sviluppa e fornisce soluzioni per l'Internet of Things complete di servizi, software e hardware ai maggiori system integrator e ad aziende grandi e piccole. Adottando le soluzioni di Eurotech, i clienti hanno accesso alle pile di software (stack) open-source e standard più recenti, a gateway multiservizi flessibili e robusti e a sensori sofisticati, allo scopo di raccogliere dati dal campo e renderli fruibili per i processi aziendali. In collaborazione con numerosi partner di un ecosistema mondiale, Eurotech contribuisce a realizzare la visione dell'Internet delle Cose, fornendo soluzioni complete oppure singoli blocchi "best-in-class", dalla gestione dei dispositivi e dei dati alla piattaforma di connettività e comunicazione, dai dispositivi periferici intelligenti agli oggetti "smart", con modelli di business idonei al mondo dell'impresa moderna. Per maggiori informazioni su Eurotech, www.eurotech.com.
|
Contatti societari:
|
|
Investor Relations
|
Ufficio Comunicazione
|
Andrea Barbaro
|
Giuliana Vidoni
|
Tel. +39 0433 485411
|
Tel. +39 0433 485411
|
e-mail:andrea.barbaro@eurotech.com
|
e-mail: giuliana.vidoni@eurotech.com
|
EUROTECH spa
|
|
Via F. Solari, 3/A 33020 Amaro (UD) - ITALY
|
|
Tel. +39 0433 485411 - Fax. +39 0433 485455
|
www.eurotech.com
|
ir@eurotech.com
Eurotech: Filing of the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2020
Amaro (Italy), March 31st, 2021 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting that is expected to be held on 11 June 2021, the Annual Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 2020 approved by the Board of Directors of Eurotech S.p.A., together with the Board of Directors' report on operations, the Report on corporate governance as per art. 123-bis of the Legislative Decree 58 of February 24, 1998, the attestation of the financial reporting manager as per art. 154-bis of the Legislative Decree 58 of February 24, 1998, the Board of Statutory Auditors' report according to art. 153 of the Legislative Decree 58 of February 24, 1998, and the Independent Auditor's reports have been made available at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.eurotech.com (Investors / Shareholders' Information section) and on the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" available on the website www.1info.it.
THE EUROTECH GROUP
Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational that designs, develops and supplies Internet of Things solutions, complete with services, software and hardware, to the leading system integrators and to large and small companies. By adopting Eurotech's solution, customers gain access to the most recent open-source software stacks and standards, flexible and sturdy multiservice gateways and sophisticated sensors in order to collect data from the field and make them usable for corporate processes. In collaboration with a large number of partners of a world ecosystem, Eurotech contributes toward building the vision of the Internet of Things by supplying complete solutions or single "best-in-class" blocks, from managing devices and data to the connectivity and communication platform as well as from the smart peripheral devices to the smart objects, with business models appropriate for the world of modern enterprise. For more information on Eurotech, please visit www.eurotech.com.
|
Company contacts:
|
|
Investor Relations
|
Corporate Press Office
|
Andrea Barbaro
|
Giuliana Vidoni
|
Tel. +39 0433 485411
|
Tel. +39 0433 485411
|
e-mail:andrea.barbaro@eurotech.com
|
e-mail: giuliana.vidoni@eurotech.com
|
EUROTECH spa
|
|
Via F. Solari, 3/A 33020 Amaro (UD) - ITALY
|
|
Tel. +39 0433 485411 - Fax. +39 0433 485455
|
www.eurotech.com
|
ir@eurotech.com
