Eurotech: Marco Costaguta resigns as non-executive director due to arisen personal commitments

Amaro (Italy), 4 June 2024 - Eurotech S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Eurotech") informs that today it has received the resignation with immediate effect and due to arisen personal commitments of Non-Executive Director Ing. Marco Costaguta. Mr. Costaguta had been appointed from the only list presented by Emera S.r.l., at the Company's Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2023, to which no other unelected candidates belonged.

He was neither independent not a member of any of the endo-committees established by the Company and is not entitled to any indemnity or other benefits as a result of leaving office.

To the best of the Company's knowledge and on the basis of available information, Ing. Costaguta does not hold, as of today's date, any direct interest in the Company's capital. It should be noted that, based on publicly available information, Ing. Costaguta holds a 50% interest in the share capital of New Industry S.r.l, which in turn holds, as more fully disclosed in the context of the essential information concerning the existing shareholders' agreement relating to Eurotech pursuant to Article 122 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (published on the Company's website www.eurotech.com (Investors/Corporate Governance/Corporate Governance Documents section), a 6.99% stake in the share capital of Emera S.r.l., the Company's relative majority shareholder.

In expressing thanks to Ing. Costaguta for his activity to date, it should be noted that the Company's Board of Directors will be called upon to take, in application of the provisions of the law and the bylaws, the resolutions resulting from the resignation, giving appropriate notice to the market.

Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and delivers Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions complete with services, software and hardware to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech's solutions, customers have access to components and software platforms for IoT, Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring, and high-performance Edge Computer for applications including Artificial Intelligence (Edge AI). To offer more and more complete solutions Eurotech has activated partnerships with leading companies in their field of action, thus creating a global ecosystem that allows it to create "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. More information: www.eurotech.com

Contact