Eurotech: Notice of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting and Publication of the Directors' Report on all items on the agenda

Amaro (Italy), 30 March 2024 - Eurotech S.p.A. announces that the notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for April 29th, 2024 in single call, has been published on the Company's websitewww.eurotech.com (Investors / Shareholders' Meeting section) as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" available atwww.1info.it, and it will also be published as an extract in the newspaper "Italia Oggi", today edition (March 30th, 2024).

The Directors' reports on all items on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting are available on the Company's websitewww.eurotech.com (Investors / Shareholders' Meeting section) and on the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" available atwww.1info.it.

Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and delivers Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions complete with services, software and hardware to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech's solutions, customers have access to components and software platforms for IoT, Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring, and high-performance Edge Computer for applications including Artificial Intelligence (Edge AI). To offer more and more complete solutions Eurotech has activated partnerships with leading companies in their field of action, thus creating a global ecosystem that allows it to create "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things.Moreinformation: www.eurotech.com

Investor Relations

Corporate Communication

Andrea Barbaro +39 0433 485411

Federica Maion

Tel. +39 0433 485411

andrea.barbaro@eurotech.com

federica.maion@eurotech.com