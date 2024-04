Eurotech SpA is an Italy-based company active in the field of embedded computer technology (ECT). It is active in the research, development and marketing of miniaturized nano personalized computers (NanoPCs) and in high performance computers (HPCs). Its product portfolio encompasses Embedded Boards, where the products range from single board computer (SBC) and data communications to complete rugged mobile computer systems, Internet Protocol (IP) networking equipment (switches, routers) and rugged flat panel displays,; Stationery Devices include industrial monitor devices, box computers and panel PCs; Mobile Devices encompass Mobile Computers, Mobile Routers, Mobile Networking, Video Processing Devices, Mobile TFT Displays and People Passenger Counters; Portable Mobile Devices cover Handheld, Wrist worn and Man worn Computers, as well as Barcode Ring Scanners; Security Systems include vehicle license plates recognition, biometric face mapping, detection and motion tracking.

Sector Computer Hardware