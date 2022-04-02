Eurotech S p A : Annual Report 2021

2021 Annual Report

Eurotech

This document has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Italy.

The original Italian document should be considered the authoritative version.

Date of issue: 15 March 2022 This report is available online in the "Investors" section ofwww.eurotech.com

EUROTECH S.p.A.

Registered offices: Via Fratelli Solari 3/A, Amaro (Udine), Italy Share capital: €8,878,946 fully paid in

Tax code and

Udine Company Register no. 01791330309

2021 Annual Report

Eurotech

CONTENTS

Letter to shareholders ............................................................................................................... 5

Corporate information ............................................................................................................... 8

Information for shareholders ................................................................................................... 9

Management report .................................................................................................................. 10

Introduction .................................................................... Errore. Il segnalibro non è definito.

The Eurotech Group ......................................................................................................................... 10

COVID-19 update ................................................................................................................................. 11

European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) requirements .................................................. 11

Operating performance ................................................................................................................... 12

Statement of financial position .................................................................................................... 23

Non-current assets ........................................................................................................................... 23

Current assets .................................................................................................................................... 24

Net working capital .......................................................................................................................... 24

Net financial position ....................................................................................................................... 25 Treasury shares of the Parent Company owned by the Parent Company or

subsidiaries ......................................................................................................................................... 28

Investments and research and development ........................................................................ 28

Main risks and uncertainties to which the Group is exposed .......................................... 29

Disclosure on the environment and personnel ...................................................................... 33

Disclosure on sovereign exposure .............................................................................................. 33 Process of simplifying the standards based on CONSOB resolution

no. 18079/2012 ................................................................................................................................... 33

Events after the reporting date .................................................................................................. 34

Report on corporate governance and ownership structure ............................................ 34

Off-statement of financial position agreements .................................................................. 34 Subsidiaries created and regulated according to the law of countries outside

the European Union ......................................................................................................................... 34

Competitive scenario, outlook and future growth strategy ............................................. 35

Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021 prepared according

to international accounting standards ................................................................................. 0

Consolidated statement of financial position ........................................................................... 0

Consolidated income statement .................................................................................................... 1

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income .............................................................. 2

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity ............................................. 3

Consolidated cash flow statement ............................................................................................... 4

Explanatory notes to financial statements .......................................................................... 5

A - Corporate information ............................................................................................................... 5

B - Reporting policies and IFRS compliance ............................................................................ 5

C - Discretionary evaluations and relevant accounting estimates .................................. 7

D - Scope of consolidation .............................................................................................................. 8

E - Accounting standards and policies ....................................................................................... 9

F - Segment information ............................................................................................................... 24

G - Composition of the principal asset entries ...................................................................... 26

1 - Intangible assets ................................................................................................................ 26

2 - Property, plant and equipment .................................................................................. 30

3 - Equity investments in affiliates and other companies ........................................ 31

4 - Other non-current assets .............................................................................................. 33

5 - Inventories ........................................................................................................................... 33

6 - Trade receivables .............................................................................................................. 35

7 - Tax receivables and payables ..................................................................................... 36

8 - Other current assets ....................................................................................................... 36

9 - Cash and cash equivalents ............................................................................................ 37

2021 Annual Report

Eurotech

10 - Other financial assets and liabilities ......................................................................... 37

11 - Net financial position ...................................................................................................... 37

12 - Shareholders' equity ..................................................................................................... 39

13 - Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share .................................................... 40

14 - Borrowings ........................................................................................................................ 41

15 - Employee benefits ......................................................................................................... 42

16 - Share-based payments ................................................................................................ 45

17 - Provisions for risks and charges ............................................................................... 47

18 - Trade payables ................................................................................................................ 50

19 - Other current liabilities ................................................................................................. 50

20 - Warranties ......................................................................................................................... 51

H - Breakdown of key income statement items .................................................................... 51

21 - Costs of raw and auxiliary materials and consumables ................................... 52

22 - Other operating costs ................................................................................................... 52

23 - Service costs .................................................................................................................... 52

24 - Payroll costs ..................................................................................................................... 53

25 - Other provisions and costs ......................................................................................... 53

26 - Other revenues ............................................................................................................... 54

27 - Cost adjustments for internally generated non-current assets .................. 54

28 - Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs .................................................... 54

29 - Financial income and charges ................................................................................... 55

30 - Valuation and management of equity investments ......................................... 55

31 - Income taxes for the year ........................................................................................... 56

I - Other information ....................................................................................................................... 58

32 - Related-party transactions ........................................................................................ 58

33 - Financial risk management: objectives and criteria ........................................ 60

34 - Financial Instruments .................................................................................................. 62

35 - Non-recurring costs and revenues ......................................................................... 64

36 - Potential liabilities ......................................................................................................... 65

37 - Information requested on the basis of Italian law no. 124/2017 .................. 65

38 - Events after the reporting period ........................................................................... 65

Annex I - Information provided pursuant to Art. 149-duodecies of the

CONSOB Issuers' Regulation ................................................................................................ 67

Certification of the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to

Art. 154-bis of Italian Legislative Decree of 24 February 1998, no. 58 ..................... 68

Independent Auditor's report on the Consolidated Financial Statements ............. 69

2021 Annual Report

Eurotech

Letter to shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

since I joined Eurotech as CEO in April 2021, I have been enormously impressed by the technical excellence acquired in the first three decades of the company's life. It is this excellence that attracted me to this role and that will fuel the next chapter of our growth.

In my first months, I focused on building a repositioning strategy for the company, in order to make the most of the potential of those technical building blocks that were already present, in order to become a "relevant player in the IoT Edge".

Our aim is to enable our customers to connect mission critical devices to the cloud easily and securely, and to make AI work directly in the field. Our ambition is to evolve the business mix towards having more than 70% of revenues from IoT in the next 4 years.

We specialise in helping our customers solve problems in the most difficult and extreme environments, i.e. those with high reliability needs. Extreme temperatures, extreme vibrations, shocks, humidity, dust and high safety are types of applications in which our decades of experience enable us to stand out.

I have learnt during my career that to be successful when you are limited by size "less is more" and that the most difficult step in creating a strategy is first of all "deciding what not to do".

We therefore chose to focus primarily on the things we excel at: miniaturised and rugged applications characterised by high reliability, security and computing efficiency. There is a longer time to market in the context of mission critical applications, but the barriers to entry are higher, and therefore revenues are more protected over time.

As a result, we have chosen to initially operate in five high-growth markets where Eurotech technology offers a significant competitive advantage. In these markets, new secular forces are driving the digitisation of assets and applications. They are: industrial automation, transport and off-road, medical, supply networks (gas, electricity and water) and communications. Here the IoT is finally starting to deliver the long-promised benefits of increased productivity, more efficient use of resources and new opportunities for customer services.

Our products are differentiated and constantly recognised in the IoT landscape by industry analysts. Eurotech is one of the few companies able to provide fully-integrated edge hardware and edge software with top-notch cybersecurity. Last year, we were proud to be included for the third consecutive year in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT platforms. It is simplicity, coupled with open architectures, that allows our customers to adopt our technology quickly and with minimal engineering effort. This sets us apart from many competitors.

Our edge solutions have been recognised worldwide for their security certifications: 2021 saw Eurotech become one of the few companies in the world to obtain both product and process cybersecurity certifications IEC 62443-4-2 and IEC 62443-4-1 for our integrated edge hardware and software. Basically, we have started a process of greater standardisation of our offer, which will gradually result in more economies of scale. Additionally, the software is creating recurring revenue and growing by 50% year-on-year.

From an organisational point of view, we have eliminated geographic barriers throughout the company, while creating synergies among teams, nurturing existing skills and introducing new skills and people to

5