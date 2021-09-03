Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eurotech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETH   IT0003895668

EUROTECH S.P.A.

(ETH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurotech S p A : Consolidate Interim financial report at 30 June 2021

09/03/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This document has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Italy.

The original Italian document should be considered the authoritative version.

Date of issue: 3 September 2021 This report is available online in the "Investors" section of www.eurotech.com

EUROTECH S.p.A.

Registered offices: Via Fratelli Solari 3/A, Amaro (Udine), Italy

Share capital: €8,878,946 fully paid in Tax code and

Udine Company Register no.: 01791330309

2

Consolidated Financial Report at 30 June 2021

Eurotech

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CONTENTS

Corporate Bodies..............................................................................................................................................................

5

Information for shareholders........................................................................................................................................

6

Management report .........................................................................................................................................................

7

Introduction.................................................................................................................................................................................

7

Performance highlights...........................................................................................................................................................

7

The Eurotech Group...............................................................................................................................................................

10

Statement of financial position..........................................................................................................................................

18

Investments and research and development..............................................................................................................

20

Competitive scenario, outlook and future growth strategy ...................................................................................

21

Treasury shares of the Parent Company owned by the Parent Company or subsidiaries .........................

21

Disclosure on sovereign exposure....................................................................................................................................

21

Regulatory simplification process based on Consob resolution no. 18079/2012..........................................

22

Corporate governance information ................................................................................................................................

22

Unusual and/or atypical transactions ............................................................................................................................

22

Events after the reporting period ....................................................................................................................................

22

Financial statements for the condensed consolidated half-year report at 30 June 2021 .....................

23

Consolidated statement of financial position .............................................................................................................

23

Consolidated income statement ......................................................................................................................................

24

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income.................................................................................................

25

Consolidated statement of changes in equity ............................................................................................................

26

Consolidated cash flow statement..................................................................................................................................

27

Explanatory notes to the financial statements.....................................................................................................

28

A - Corporate information..................................................................................................................................................

28

B - Reporting policies and IFRS compliance...............................................................................................................

28

C - Scope of consolidation .................................................................................................................................................

29

D - Segment reporting .........................................................................................................................................................

31

E - Breakdown of main items of the statement of financial position................................................................

32

1 - Intangible assets .....................................................................................................................................................

32

2 - Property, plant and equipment........................................................................................................................

34

3 - Equity investments in affiliates and other companies............................................................................

35

4 - Inventories and contracts in progress ..........................................................................................................

36

5 - Trade receivables ..................................................................................................................................................

37

6 - Tax receivables and payables ..........................................................................................................................

38

7 - Other current assets.............................................................................................................................................

38

8 - Other current financial assets...........................................................................................................................

38

9 - Cash and cash equivalents ................................................................................................................................

39

10 - Net financial position..........................................................................................................................................

39

11 - Equity........................................................................................................................................................................

40

12 - Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share ...........................................................................................

41

13 - Financial liabilities ................................................................................................................................................

42

14 - Employee benefits...............................................................................................................................................

43

15 - Provisions for risks and charges.....................................................................................................................

44

16 - Trade payables......................................................................................................................................................

45

17 - Other current liabilities.......................................................................................................................................

45

F - Breakdown of the main income statement items..............................................................................................

47

18 - Costs of raw & auxiliary materials and consumables used..................................................................

47

19 - Other operating costs net of cost adjustments .......................................................................................

47

20 - Service costs.........................................................................................................................................................

48

21 - Payroll costs ...........................................................................................................................................................

48

22 - Cost adjustments for internally generated non-current assets........................................................

49

23 - Other income ........................................................................................................................................................

49

24 - Depreciation, amortisation and impairment ............................................................................................

49

3

Consolidated Financial Report at 30 June 2021

Eurotech

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

25 - Financial income and charges........................................................................................................................

50

26 - Income tax for the period................................................................................................................................

50

G - Other information ..........................................................................................................................................................

52

27 - Related-party transactions..............................................................................................................................

52

28 - Financial risk management: objectives and criteria ..............................................................................

52

29 - Derivatives.............................................................................................................................................................

54

30 - Share-based payments ....................................................................................................................................

55

31 - Events after the reporting period..................................................................................................................

56

32 - Seasonality of business activities .................................................................................................................

56

Certification of the Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements ........................................

57

Independent Auditor's Report ..................................................................................................................................

59

4

Consolidated Financial Report at 30 June 2021Eurotech

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Corporate Bodies

Board of Directors

Chairman

Patrizio Mapelli

Vice Chairman

Aldo Fumagalli 1

Director

Paul Chawla

Director

Marco Costaguta 1

Director

Susanna Curti 1 5

Director

Maria Grazia Filippini 1 2 3 4 5

Director

Antongiulio Marti 1 3

Director

Chiara Mio 1 2 3 4

Director

Laura Rovizzi 1 2 4 5

The Board of Directors currently in office was appointed by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2020 and was supplemented at the Annual General Meeting of 11 June 2021; it will remain in office until approval of the 2022 financial statements.

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairman

Fabio Monti

Statutory Auditor

Pietro Biagio Monterisi

Statutory Auditor

Daniela Savi

Substitute Statutory Auditor

Luigina Zocco

The Board of Statutory Auditors currently in office, with the exception of Monterisi, who took over on 23 June 2021 the auditor Rebecchini, who resigned, was appointed by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2020, and will remain in office until approval of the 2022 financial statements.

Independent Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.

The independent auditor was appointed for the period 2014-2022 by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of 24 April 2014.

Corporate name and registered offices of the Parent Company

Eurotech S.p.A.

Via Fratelli Solari 3/A

33020 Amaro (UD), Italy Udine Company

Register number 01791330309

  1. Non-executiveDirectors.
  2. Independent Directors pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code issued by the Italian Corporate Governance Committee for Listed Companies.
  3. Member of the Control and Risks Committee.
  4. Member of the Committee for transactions with related parties.
  5. Member of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eurotech S.p.A. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 18:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EUROTECH S.P.A.
02:52pEUROTECH S P A : Results of the Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2021..
PU
02:52pEUROTECH S P A : Consolidate Interim financial report at 30 June 2021
PU
07/23EUROTECH S P A : Alantra Roadshow Presentation – July 20th & 21st
PU
07/14EUROTECH S P A : commended by Frost & Sullivan for leading the rail IoT market w..
PU
07/12EUROTECH S P A : Ppubblicazione Verbale Assemblea Ordinaria del 11 giugno 2021
PU
06/23EUROTECH : Resignation of a member of the Board of Statutory Auditors
PU
06/21DIGITAL TWINS : what are they and how they can help you
PU
06/01EUROTECH S P A : Remote and predictive maintenance of medical equipment in the e..
PU
05/24EUROTECH S P A : Virtual IoT and Edge Day 2021
PU
05/17EUROTECH S P A : Conference Call Presentation - May 17th
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 74,0 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
Net income 2021 2,97 M 3,53 M 3,53 M
Net cash 2021 14,1 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 194 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart EUROTECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eurotech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROTECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,50 €
Average target price 6,80 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Chawla Chief Executive Officer
Patrizio Mapelli Chairman
Chiara Mio Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Grazia Filippini Independent Non-Executive Director
Laura Rovizzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROTECH S.P.A.6.69%231
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.10.29%10 750
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-4.33%10 739
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.10.14%3 551
INVENTEC CORPORATION1.88%3 157
ACER INCORPORATED6.98%2 700