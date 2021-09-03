Eurotech S p A : Consolidate Interim financial report at 30 June 2021

|
Consolidated Financial Report at 30 June 2021
Eurotech
CONTENTS
Corporate Bodies..............................................................................................................................................................
5
Information for shareholders........................................................................................................................................
6
Management report .........................................................................................................................................................
7
Introduction.................................................................................................................................................................................
7
Performance highlights...........................................................................................................................................................
7
The Eurotech Group...............................................................................................................................................................
10
Statement of financial position..........................................................................................................................................
18
Investments and research and development..............................................................................................................
20
Competitive scenario, outlook and future growth strategy ...................................................................................
21
Treasury shares of the Parent Company owned by the Parent Company or subsidiaries .........................
21
Disclosure on sovereign exposure....................................................................................................................................
21
Regulatory simplification process based on Consob resolution no. 18079/2012..........................................
22
Corporate governance information ................................................................................................................................
22
Unusual and/or atypical transactions ............................................................................................................................
22
Events after the reporting period ....................................................................................................................................
22
Financial statements for the condensed consolidated half-year report at 30 June 2021 .....................
23
Consolidated statement of financial position .............................................................................................................
23
Consolidated income statement ......................................................................................................................................
24
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income.................................................................................................
25
Consolidated statement of changes in equity ............................................................................................................
26
Consolidated cash flow statement..................................................................................................................................
27
Explanatory notes to the financial statements.....................................................................................................
28
A - Corporate information..................................................................................................................................................
28
B - Reporting policies and IFRS compliance...............................................................................................................
28
C - Scope of consolidation .................................................................................................................................................
29
D - Segment reporting .........................................................................................................................................................
31
E - Breakdown of main items of the statement of financial position................................................................
32
1 - Intangible assets .....................................................................................................................................................
32
2 - Property, plant and equipment........................................................................................................................
34
3 - Equity investments in affiliates and other companies............................................................................
35
4 - Inventories and contracts in progress ..........................................................................................................
36
5 - Trade receivables ..................................................................................................................................................
37
6 - Tax receivables and payables ..........................................................................................................................
38
7 - Other current assets.............................................................................................................................................
38
8 - Other current financial assets...........................................................................................................................
38
9 - Cash and cash equivalents ................................................................................................................................
39
10 - Net financial position..........................................................................................................................................
39
11 - Equity........................................................................................................................................................................
40
12 - Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share ...........................................................................................
41
13 - Financial liabilities ................................................................................................................................................
42
14 - Employee benefits...............................................................................................................................................
43
15 - Provisions for risks and charges.....................................................................................................................
44
16 - Trade payables......................................................................................................................................................
45
17 - Other current liabilities.......................................................................................................................................
45
F - Breakdown of the main income statement items..............................................................................................
47
18 - Costs of raw & auxiliary materials and consumables used..................................................................
47
19 - Other operating costs net of cost adjustments .......................................................................................
47
20 - Service costs.........................................................................................................................................................
48
21 - Payroll costs ...........................................................................................................................................................
48
22 - Cost adjustments for internally generated non-current assets........................................................
49
23 - Other income ........................................................................................................................................................
49
24 - Depreciation, amortisation and impairment ............................................................................................
49