Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eurotech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETH   IT0003895668

EUROTECH S.P.A.

(ETH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/26 03:02:46 am EDT
3.347 EUR   +0.39%
02:28aEUROTECH S P A : Earnings Call - Q1 2022.pdf
PU
05/24EUROTECH S P A : Publication of the Minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022
PU
05/13Eurotech S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurotech S p A : Earnings Call - Q1 2022.pdf

05/26/2022 | 02:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 first quarter results

INVESTORS LIVE STREAMING

PRESENTATION

disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Eurotech S.p.A. (or "Eurotech") and has to be read in conjunction with its oral presentation.

The information contained in this presentation does nor purport to be comprehensive. Neither Eurotech nor any of its officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility for/or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, fullness, accuracy or completeness of the information in this presentation (or whether any information has been omitted from the presentation) or any other information relating to Eurotech, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electric form, transmitted or made available.

This document is confidential and is being provided to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

This document is directed only at relevant persons. Other persons should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

No reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or any other material discussed during this presentation, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness.

The information in this document and any other material discussed at this presentation is subject to verification, completion and change.

The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of the presentation and are subject to change without notice. Some of the information is still in draft form and will only be finalized.

By attending the presentation you agree to be bound by the foregoing terms. Trademarks or Registered Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

#2

our journey on the long run

2022: transitioning

Strategy building blocks execution

Embedded business sustaining double digit growth

Creating and closing healthy Edge IoT pipeline Close 1st M&A deal

2023: transforming

Edge IoT growing stronger than Embedded Sustainable re-occurring revenues growing double digit

2024: Eurotech is a relevant player in edge IoT

#3

financial highlights

Double digit growth: +35% YoY, +32% net of forex effect

3.5M€ orders not delivered due to lack of components driving a weaker mix

Gross Margin negatively affected by components shortage premium costs and a different product mix

OPEX growing YoY in line with Management estimates to align organisation with strategy

Cash flow impacted by NWC increase by 3.5M€ to stock components for coming quarters

#4

line of sight

Invoiced + Backlog for the year allowing visibility @83M€

Smart agriculture in USA still strong

Strong order intake in H2 2021 in Japan coming

to fruition but with lower marginality than

@83M€

history linked to PPV effect

Volume of Gateways shipped in FY2022

confirmed at +40% YoY

SW revenues on track to reach 3.5M€ this

year (50+% YoY)

Shortage and PPV risks still on the horizon

FYI: no revenues linked to Russia and Ukraine

#5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eurotech S.p.A. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 06:27:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUROTECH S.P.A.
02:28aEUROTECH S P A : Earnings Call - Q1 2022.pdf
PU
05/24EUROTECH S P A : Publication of the Minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April..
PU
05/13Eurotech S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/14EUROTECH S P A : Assemblea degli azionisti del 28 aprile 2022 – Pubblicazione della ..
PU
04/07EUROTECH S P A : Publication of the Report on the Remuneration Policy and compensation pai..
PU
04/02EUROTECH S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2021
PU
04/02EUROTECH S P A : Annual Report 2021
PU
04/01EUROTECH S P A : Filing of the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2021
PU
03/28EUROTECH S P A : “Incentive Plan 2022” based on Eurotech shares
PU
03/28EUROTECH S P A : Notice of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting and Publication of the Directors..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 83,0 M 88,6 M 88,6 M
Net income 2022 3,46 M 3,69 M 3,69 M
Net cash 2022 10,8 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 118 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 319
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart EUROTECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eurotech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROTECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,33 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Chawla Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrizio Mapelli Chairman
Chiara Mio Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Grazia Filippini Independent Non-Executive Director
Laura Rovizzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROTECH S.P.A.-34.11%126
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-20.06%9 760
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-10.97%9 142
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-6.61%3 266
INVENTEC CORPORATION2.81%3 076
ACER INCORPORATED-8.05%2 766