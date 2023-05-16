Advanced search
    ETH   IT0003895668

EUROTECH S.P.A.

(ETH)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-16 am EDT
3.140 EUR   +8.84%
Eurotech S P A : Earnings Call - Q1 2023
PU
07:30aOrsero on top after accounts; Esprinet bad
AN
05:42aMib up slightly; Italy inflation revised
AN
Eurotech S p A : Earnings Call - Q1 2023

05/16/2023 | 11:23am EDT
2023 first quarter results

INVESTORS LIVE STREAMING PRESENTATION

disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Eurotech S.p.A. (or "Eurotech") and has to be read in conjunction with its oral presentation.

The information contained in this presentation does nor purport to be comprehensive. Neither Eurotech nor any of its officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility for/or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, fullness, accuracy or completeness of the information in this presentation (or whether any information has been omitted from the presentation) or any other information relating to Eurotech, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electric form, transmitted or made available.

This document is confidential and is being provided to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

This document is directed only at relevant persons. Other persons should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

No reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or any other material discussed during this presentation, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness.

The information in this document and any other material discussed at this presentation is subject to verification, completion and change.

The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of the presentation and are subject to change without notice. Some of the information is still in draft form and will only be finalized.

By attending the presentation you agree to be bound by the foregoing terms. Trademarks or Registered Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Q1 2023 financial highlights

Organic double-digit growth YoY continues +23% at constant exchange rates

Gross Profit Margin close to aspired run-rate 47.7% (w/o InoNet), 46.9% (with InoNet)

EBITDA positive streak continues

YoY swing from -1M€ in Q1 '22 to +1.6M€ in Q1 '23

Net profit in black numbers

thanks to operating leverage and good GPM

Opex in line with Q4 '22

delta YoY vs Q1 '22 mostly due to InoNet consolidation

Net Working Capital still affected by temporary inventory build-up easing during next quarters

Net Financial Position trend chasing NWC some cash parked in inventory

business

update

main

initiatives in 2023

to accelerate our journey…

  • aimed at shorter Time-To-Market business

win in Assisted & Autonomous Driving win in Consolidated Edge

  • aimed at longer

Time-To-Market business

win Edge IoT with Hyperscalers

Disclaimer

Eurotech S.p.A. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 15:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 115 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2023 6,24 M 6,78 M 6,78 M
Net Debt 2023 8,85 M 9,62 M 9,62 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 102 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 398
Free-Float 79,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,89 €
Average target price 4,50 €
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Chawla Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrizio Mapelli Chairman
Chiara Mio Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Grazia Filippini Independent Non-Executive Director
Laura Rovizzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROTECH S.P.A.0.73%111
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.34.99%12 203
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.16.62%9 741
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.12.36%3 661
INVENTEC CORPORATION17.90%3 602
ACER INCORPORATED25.69%2 882
