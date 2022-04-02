Eurotech S p A : Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2021

Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2021

Eurotech

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

I

This document has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Italy.

The original Italian document should be considered the authoritative version.

Issuer: EUROTECH S.p.A.

Website:www.eurotech.com

Reporting period: 2021

Report approval date: 15 March 2022

2

Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2021

Eurotech

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

INDICE

GLOSSARY ............................................................................................................ 5

1. Issuer Profile .................................................................................................. 6 2. Information on the Ownership Structure (pursuant to Art. 123-bis,

paragraph 1, of the TUF) as at 31 December 2021 ......................................... 7

a) Share capital structure ..................................................................................... 7

b) Restrictions on the transfer of shares .............................................................. 7

c) Significant equity interests ............................................................................... 7

d) Shares granting special rights .......................................................................... 7

e) Employee shareholdings: voting mechanism ................................................... 8

f) Restrictions on voting rights ............................................................................. 8

g) Shareholder agreements .................................................................................. 8

h) Change of control clauses and statutory provisions relating to PTOs .............. 9 i) Powers to increase the share capital and authorisations for the purchase of

treasury shares ..................................................................................................... 9

l) Management and Coordination ...................................................................... 10

3. Compliance .................................................................................................. 11

4. Board of Directors ........................................................................................ 11

4.1. Role of the Board of Directors ................................................................ 11

4.2. Appointment and replacement .............................................................. 12

4.3. Composition ........................................................................................... 15

4.4. Operation of the Board of Directors ....................................................... 19

4.5. Chairperson of the Board of Directors ................................................... 21

4.6. Executive directors ................................................................................. 23

a) Chief Executive Officers ............................................................................ 23

b) Chairperson of the Board of Directors ..................................................... 27

c) Executive Committee ............................................................................... 28

4.5. Other executive directors ....................................................................... 29

4.6. Independent Directors ........................................................................... 29

4.7. Lead Independent Director ..................................................................... 31

5.

Handling of corporate information ............................................................... 31

5.1. Inside information .................................................................................. 31

5.2. Internal Dealing ..................................................................................... 32

5.3. Register of persons possessing inside information ................................. 32

6. Committees within the Board of Directors .................................................... 32

7. Appointments and Remuneration Committee .............................................. 33

8. Directors' remuneration ............................................................................... 35

9. Control and risks committee ........................................................................ 35

10. Internal control and risk management system .............................................. 37

10.1. Executive Director responsible for the internal control system .............. 38

10.2. Internal Audit Officer ............................................................................. 38

10.3. Organisation model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001...39

10.4. Independent Auditor .............................................................................. 40

10.5. Financial Reporting Manager and other corporate roles and functions 40

10.6. Coordination between the parties involved in the internal control and

risk management system ................................................................................... 42

11. Directors' interests and related-party transactions ....................................... 43

12. Appointment of Statutory Auditors .............................................................. 45

3

Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2021

Eurotech

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

13. Composition and functioning of the Board of Statutory Auditors .................. 47

14. Shareholder Relations .................................................................................. 51

15. Shareholders' Meeting and Shareholders' rights .......................................... 52

16. Other corporate governance practices ......................................................... 53

17. Changes since the End of the Reporting Period ............................................ 54

18. Considerations on the letter of 3 December 2021 from the Chairperson of the Corporate Governance Committee ......................................................... 54

TABLES ............................................................................................................... 56

Table 1 - Information of the Ownership structure ............................................. 56

Table 2 - Structure of the Board of Directors at the end of the financial year .... 57

Table 3 - Structure of the Board Committees at the end of the financial year...58 Table 4 - Structure of the Board of Statutory of Auditors .................................. 59

4

Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2021

Eurotech

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

GLOSSARY

Code/Corporate Governance Code: the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies, issued by the Corporate Governance Committee and promoted by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., ABI, Ania, Assogestioni, Assonime and Confindustria; available online at www.borsaitaliana.it,under "About us - Rules - Corporate Governance".

Civil Code: the Italian Civil Code.

Board/Board of Directors: the Board of Directors of the Issuer.

Financial Year: the financial year to which the Report refers.

Euronext Milan: the Euronext Milan market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Eurotech, Issuer or Company: Eurotech S.p.A., or the issuer of listed shares to which the Report refers.

Stock Market Regulation Instructions: instructions for the regulation of the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Stock Market Regulation: the regulation of the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (as subsequently amended).

CONSOB Issuer Regulation: regulation issued by CONSOB with resolution no. 11971 of 1999 (as subsequently amended), relating to issuers.

CONSOB Market Regulation: regulation issued by CONSOB with resolution no. 20249 of 2017 (as subsequently amended), relating to markets.

CONSOB Related-Party Regulation: regulation issued by CONSOB with resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010 (as subsequently amended), relating to transactions with related parties.

Report: this report on corporate governance and ownership structure that the companies are obliged to prepare, pursuant to Art. 123-bis of the TUF.

Remuneration Report: the report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid prepared, pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the TUF and Art. 84-quater of the CONSOB Issuer Regulation.

Consolidated Law on Finance/TUF: Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Law on Finance).

5