Eurotech S p A : Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2021

Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2021
Eurotech
This document has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Italy.
The original Italian document should be considered the authoritative version.
Issuer: EUROTECH S.p.A.
Website:www.eurotech.com
Reporting period: 2021
Report approval date: 15 March 2022
Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2021
Eurotech
INDICE
GLOSSARY ............................................................................................................ 5
1. Issuer Profile .................................................................................................. 6 2. Information on the Ownership Structure (pursuant to Art. 123-bis,
paragraph 1, of the TUF) as at 31 December 2021 ......................................... 7
a) Share capital structure ..................................................................................... 7
b) Restrictions on the transfer of shares .............................................................. 7
c) Significant equity interests ............................................................................... 7
d) Shares granting special rights .......................................................................... 7
e) Employee shareholdings: voting mechanism ................................................... 8
f) Restrictions on voting rights ............................................................................. 8
g) Shareholder agreements .................................................................................. 8
h) Change of control clauses and statutory provisions relating to PTOs .............. 9 i) Powers to increase the share capital and authorisations for the purchase of
treasury shares ..................................................................................................... 9
l) Management and Coordination ...................................................................... 10
3. Compliance .................................................................................................. 11
4. Board of Directors ........................................................................................ 11
-
4.1. Role of the Board of Directors ................................................................ 11
-
4.2. Appointment and replacement .............................................................. 12
-
4.3. Composition ........................................................................................... 15
-
4.4. Operation of the Board of Directors ....................................................... 19
-
4.5. Chairperson of the Board of Directors ................................................... 21
-
4.6. Executive directors ................................................................................. 23
a) Chief Executive Officers ............................................................................ 23
b) Chairperson of the Board of Directors ..................................................... 27
c) Executive Committee ............................................................................... 28
-
4.5. Other executive directors ....................................................................... 29
-
4.6. Independent Directors ........................................................................... 29
-
4.7. Lead Independent Director ..................................................................... 31
5.
Handling of corporate information ............................................................... 31
-
5.1. Inside information .................................................................................. 31
-
5.2. Internal Dealing ..................................................................................... 32
-
5.3. Register of persons possessing inside information ................................. 32
6. Committees within the Board of Directors .................................................... 32
7. Appointments and Remuneration Committee .............................................. 33
8. Directors' remuneration ............................................................................... 35
9. Control and risks committee ........................................................................ 35
10. Internal control and risk management system .............................................. 37
-
10.1. Executive Director responsible for the internal control system .............. 38
-
10.2. Internal Audit Officer ............................................................................. 38
-
10.3. Organisation model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001...39
-
10.4. Independent Auditor .............................................................................. 40
-
10.5. Financial Reporting Manager and other corporate roles and functions 40
-
10.6. Coordination between the parties involved in the internal control and
risk management system ................................................................................... 42
11. Directors' interests and related-party transactions ....................................... 43
12. Appointment of Statutory Auditors .............................................................. 45
Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2021
Eurotech
-
13. Composition and functioning of the Board of Statutory Auditors .................. 47
-
14. Shareholder Relations .................................................................................. 51
-
15. Shareholders' Meeting and Shareholders' rights .......................................... 52
-
16. Other corporate governance practices ......................................................... 53
-
17. Changes since the End of the Reporting Period ............................................ 54
-
18. Considerations on the letter of 3 December 2021 from the Chairperson of
the Corporate Governance Committee ......................................................... 54
TABLES ............................................................................................................... 56
Table 1 - Information of the Ownership structure ............................................. 56
Table 2 - Structure of the Board of Directors at the end of the financial year .... 57
Table 3 - Structure of the Board Committees at the end of the financial year...58 Table 4 - Structure of the Board of Statutory of Auditors .................................. 59
Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2021
Eurotech
GLOSSARY
Code/Corporate Governance Code: the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies, issued by the Corporate Governance Committee and promoted by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., ABI, Ania, Assogestioni, Assonime and Confindustria; available online at www.borsaitaliana.it,under "About us - Rules - Corporate Governance".
Civil Code: the Italian Civil Code.
Board/Board of Directors: the Board of Directors of the Issuer.
Financial Year: the financial year to which the Report refers.
Euronext Milan: the Euronext Milan market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.
Eurotech, Issuer or Company: Eurotech S.p.A., or the issuer of listed shares to which the Report refers.
Stock Market Regulation Instructions: instructions for the regulation of the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.
Stock Market Regulation: the regulation of the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (as subsequently amended).
CONSOB Issuer Regulation: regulation issued by CONSOB with resolution no. 11971 of 1999 (as subsequently amended), relating to issuers.
CONSOB Market Regulation: regulation issued by CONSOB with resolution no. 20249 of 2017 (as subsequently amended), relating to markets.
CONSOB Related-Party Regulation: regulation issued by CONSOB with resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010 (as subsequently amended), relating to transactions with related parties.
Report: this report on corporate governance and ownership structure that the companies are obliged to prepare, pursuant to Art. 123-bis of the TUF.
Remuneration Report: the report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid prepared, pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the TUF and Art. 84-quater of the CONSOB Issuer Regulation.
Consolidated Law on Finance/TUF: Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Law on Finance).
5