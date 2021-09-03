Eurotech S p A : Results of the Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2021 approved by the BoD

EUROTECH: RESULTS OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2021 APPROVED BY THE BoD Revenues in the second quarter up compared to the first quarter, marking a reversal of the trend, confirmed by the growth in orders and by a backlog for 2022 30% higher than that at the beginning of 2021. EBITDA still negative over the six months owing to the non-activation of operating leverage and the effect of non-recurring costs. Amaro (Italy), 3 September 2021 Consolidated revenues at €26.7 million (€36.19 million as at 30.06.2020, -21% based on constant exchange rates)

-21% based on constant exchange rates) Consolidated gross profit at €13.2 million and 49.4% of revenues (€19.0 million and 52.4% of revenues as at 30.06.2020)

Consolidated EBITDA at €-3.1 million (€3.2 million as at 30.06.2020)

€-3.1 million (€3.2 million as at 30.06.2020) Non-recurring costs of €1.4 million (deriving mainly from the change of chief executive officer)

costs of €1.4 million (deriving mainly from the change of chief executive officer) Consolidated EBIT at €-5.4 million (€1.1 million as at 30.06.2020)

€-5.4 million (€1.1 million as at 30.06.2020) Group net result of €-5.8 million (€0.6 million as at 30.06.2020)

€-5.8 million (€0.6 million as at 30.06.2020) Net financial position with net cash at €5.8 million (€8.6 million as at 31.12.2020) The Board of Directors of Eurotech S.p.A. today examined and approved the results of the first six months of 2021. Operating performance in the period The second quarter witnessed the start of the reversal of the trend in turnover, with growth of 7.5% compared to the first quarter. In the first six months, the turnover of the IoT business line recorded an increase of 15% compared to the first half of the previous year. The total turnover registered in the first half did not allow the activation of operating leverage, and this had a negative impact on the operating margins together with the non-recurring costs. The order intake in the first half posted a clear recovery with respect to that recorded in 2020, with a growth trend of +40% over a 12 months period. The order backlog at the end of June would already be sufficient to sustain YoY growth in 2021 of between 5% and 9%, based on unchanged exchange rates, but the shortage of EUROTECH spa Via F. Solari, 3/A 33020 Amaro (UD) - ITALY Tel. +39 0433 485411 - Fax +39 0433 485499 www.eurotech.com ir@eurotech.com

electronic components is hindering the transformation of orders into turnover and will continue to do so. The continuation of the internal task force's work to source critical components will be essential in the coming months in determining the year-end result. Operating performance of the Eurotech Group Consolidated revenues in the first six months of 2021 came to €26.73 million, compared to €36.19 million in the first six months of 2020, a decrease of 21.1% based on constant exchange rates (-26.1% at historical exchange rates). It should be noted that the first half of the year, historically, has a lower weight on the entire year than the second half. North America generated turnover which accounted for 44.1% of the total (first half of 2020: 42.2%), followed by Japan with 30.7% (34.0% in the first half of 2020), while the European area accounted for the remaining 25.1% (first half of 2020: 23.8%). The gross profit in the period under review accounted for 49.4% of turnover, in line with management's expectations and contrasts with an incidence of 52.4% in the first half of 2020. The impact of the higher costs incurred for the procurement of components affected by shortages was 1.5 percentage points. The remaining variation is attributable to a natural fluctuation connected to the different mix of products sold. In the reference six-month period, operating costs after adjustments and net of non-recurring costs, amounted to €16.74 million, marking a decrease of 4.4% compared to €17.51 million in the first six months of 2020. This reduction is attributable almost entirely to the exchange rates effect. Non-recurringcosts, represented in the income statement solely in the first half of 2021, amounted to €1.4 million, deriving mostly from the termination of the relationship between the Company and the previous chief executive officer, defined on 23 March. Adjusted EBITDA in the first six months totalled -€1.70 million (-6.4% of revenues) compared with €3.21 million in 2020 (8.9% of revenues), reflecting the trend of both gross profit and of operating costs and other revenues. Considering also non-recurring costs, EBITDA was -€3.12 million. Adjusted EBIT, i.e. operating result net of non-recurring costs for the first six months of 2021 was -€4.00 million (-14.9% of revenues) compared to €1.11 million in the first six months of 2020 (3.1% of revenues). The operating result (EBIT), including non-recurring costs, amounted to -€5.41 million. In terms of the Group net result, the value of the first half was €-5.76 million, while it came to €0.58 million in the first half of 2020. This trend reflects both the decrease in EBIT and the different tax burden of the subsidiaries, and the fact that deferred tax assets were not accounted for on the estimated tax losses for the half.

Statement of financial position of the Eurotech Group The Group's financial position with net cash at 30 June 2021 is a positive €5.8 million, compared with €8.6 million at 31 December 2020. Group cash and cash equivalents came to €34.2 million at 30 June 2021, while they were €41.2 million at the end of 2020. Operations generated cash of €0.8 million, while €3.3 million was used for investments and €4.7 million for the repayment of loans payable. We should point out that the loan agreements in place with banks subject to covenants amount to just €1 million. Net working capital amounted to €12.6 million as at 30 June 2021, compared to €15.8 million as at 31 December 2020 and €16.8 million as at 30 June 2020. Group shareholders' equity was €112.5 million (€118.9 million at 31 December 2020). Business outlook The trend in orders in the first half of 2021, in particular in the American market, allows us to forecast a recovery in turnover in the second half of the year. There remains a shortage of electronic components, which will last at least until the end of the year, and will probably extend also in the first few months of 2022. The Group has taken steps to minimize the impact of component sourcing difficulties on deliveries. As of today, the visibility on the coming quarters allows us to predict a third quarter of increased revenues compared to the second quarter. For the last quarter of 2021 we expect a strong growth, in the double- digit area, on revenues compared to the third and with a positive profit margin. With regards to the backlog for 2022, it is already 30% higher than that at the beginning of 2021. Future growth may also be achieved externally through M&A transactions: in this perspective, the Management Team continues to research, select and evaluate a pipeline of potential targets. *** The Financial Reporting Manager Sandro Barazza certifies, pursuant to article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's documents, books and accounting records. ***

THE EUROTECH GROUP Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational that designs, develops and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, complete with services, software and hardware, to system integrators and companies. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to components and software platforms for IoT, Edge Gateways to enable the monitoring of assets and High-Performance Edge Computers (HPECs) for applications including Artificial Intelligence (AI). In order to offer increasingly complete solutions, Eurotech has partnered leading companies in their fields, in this way creating a global ecosystem that allows them to develop "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. For more information about Eurotech: www.eurotech.com.

ANNEXES - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 1H 2021 (b) of which non % 1H 2020 (a) % change (b-a) (€ '000) recurrent amount % Sales revenue 26,730 100.0% 36,188 100.0% (9,458) -26.1% Cost of material (13,526) -50.6% (17,210) -47.6% (3,684) -21.4% Gross profit 13,204 49.4% 18,978 52.4% (5,774) -30.4% Services costs (7,185) (1,213) -26.9% (6,239) -17.2% 946 15.2% Lease & hire costs (209) -0.8% (215) -0.6% (6) -2.8% Payroll costs (10,154) -38.0% (10,684) -29.5% (530) -5.0% Other provisions and costs (610) (202) -2.3% (376) -1.0% 234 62.2% Other revenues 1,834 6.9% 1,743 4.8% 91 5.2% EBITDA (3,120) -11.7% 3,207 8.9% (6,327) 197.3% Depreciation & Amortization (2,292) -8.6% (2,036) -5.6% 256 12.6% EBIT (5,412) -20.2% 1,111 3.1% (6,523) n.s. Subsidiaries management 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 n/a Finance expense (805) -3.0% (531) -1.5% 274 51.6% Finance income 431 1.6% 716 2.0% (285) -39.8% Profit before tax (5,786) -21.6% 1,296 3.6% (7,082) n.s. Income tax 25 0.1% (719) -2.0% (744) 103.5% Net profit (loss) of continuing operations before minority interest (5,761) -21.6% 577 1.6% (6,338) n.s. Minority interest - 0.0% - 0.0% - n/a Group net profit (loss) for period (5,761) -21.6% 577 1.6% (6,338) n.s. Base earnings per share (0.163) 0.016 Diluted earnings per share (0.163) 0.016

