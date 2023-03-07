Eurotech S p A : The Board of Directors expresses its views on the composition of the new body that the forthcoming shareholders' meeting will be called upon to appoint

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPOSITION OF THE NEW ADMINISTRATIVE BODY THAT THE FORTHCOMING SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING WILL BE CALLED UPON TO APPOINT

Amaro (Italy), 7 March 2023

The board of directors of Eurotech S.p.A. (the "Company"), which met today, in compliance with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies, expressed its orientation on the quantitative and qualitative composition of the new board deemed optimal, taking into account the results of the self-assessment activity. In fact, with the approval of the financial statements as of 31 December 2022, the mandate of the current board of directors will expire, and shareholders will be called upon, among other things, to renew the administrative body.

This orientation is available on the Company's website www.eurotech.com (Investors / Shareholders' Meeting section).

***

Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and delivers Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions complete with services, software and hardware to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech's solutions, customers have access to components and software platforms for IoT, Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring, and high-performance Edge Computer for applications including Artificial Intelligence (Edge AI). To offer more and more complete solutions Eurotech has activated partnerships with leading companies in their field of action, thus creating a global ecosystem that allows it to create "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. More information: www.eurotech.com