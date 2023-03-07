Advanced search
    ETH   IT0003895668

EUROTECH S.P.A.

(ETH)
2023-03-07
3.318 EUR   -1.37%
Eurotech S P A : The Board of Directors expresses its views on the composition of the new body that the forthcoming shareholders' meeting will be called upon to appoint
PU
World TV at the top; LVenture at the bottom
AN
Eurotech S P A : expands "Best in Class" position in "Open Digital Platforms for Open Source-based Industrial IoT" by PAC
PU
Eurotech S p A : The Board of Directors expresses its views on the composition of the new body that the forthcoming shareholders' meeting will be called upon to appoint

03/07/2023 | 01:45pm EST
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPOSITION OF THE NEW ADMINISTRATIVE BODY THAT THE FORTHCOMING SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING WILL BE CALLED UPON TO APPOINT

Amaro (Italy), 7 March 2023

The board of directors of Eurotech S.p.A. (the "Company"), which met today, in compliance with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies, expressed its orientation on the quantitative and qualitative composition of the new board deemed optimal, taking into account the results of the self-assessment activity. In fact, with the approval of the financial statements as of 31 December 2022, the mandate of the current board of directors will expire, and shareholders will be called upon, among other things, to renew the administrative body.

This orientation is available on the Company's website www.eurotech.com (Investors / Shareholders' Meeting section).

***

Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and delivers Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions complete with services, software and hardware to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech's solutions, customers have access to components and software platforms for IoT, Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring, and high-performance Edge Computer for applications including Artificial Intelligence (Edge AI). To offer more and more complete solutions Eurotech has activated partnerships with leading companies in their field of action, thus creating a global ecosystem that allows it to create "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. More information: www.eurotech.com

Contact

Investor Relations

Corporate Communication

Andrea Barbaro

Federica Maion

+39 0433 485411

Tel. +39 0433 485411

andrea.barbaro@eurotech.com

federica.maion@eurotech.com

Disclaimer

Eurotech S.p.A. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 18:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 89,7 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net income 2022 0,91 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net Debt 2022 12,3 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 135x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 119 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 388
Free-Float 79,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,36 €
Average target price 4,85 €
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Chawla Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrizio Mapelli Chairman
Chiara Mio Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Grazia Filippini Independent Non-Executive Director
Laura Rovizzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROTECH S.P.A.17.46%127
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.13.00%10 278
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.7.10%9 001
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.7.81%3 534
INVENTEC CORPORATION3.43%3 179
ACER INCORPORATED9.13%2 517