Eurotech S p A : announces the first IEC 62443-4-2 security certified edge AI gateway for road transportation and fleet management and its new high-accuracy, AI-based automatic passenger counter

The combination of our new DynaGATE 10-14 edge AI gateway with our open-source IoT middleware allows to achieve the highest cybersecurity levels in the industry by being IEC 62443-4-2 certified. Our latest DynaPCN 10-30 passenger counter deploys advanced AI models to discriminate adults, children, wheelchairs and strollers

Amaro (Italy), September 22nd, 2022 - Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded computing systems and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces its newest public transportation Edge AI solutions certified for Road & Rail vehicles to enable the next generation of mobility applications.

DYNAGATE 10-14

The DynaGATE 10-14 expands the traditional rugged edge gateway concept with accelerated AI and computer vision capabilities, enabling the most demanding Edge and in-vehicle computing applications in a device certified for Road Transportation deployment.

It is a truly global device that significantly simplifies instrumentation of vehicles, such as a truck, a bus or a coach, by consolidating multiple workloads in a single device: camera feed ingestion and vision processing, geo-positioning and timestamping, wireless and carrier-certified cellular connectivity are all supported by the DynaGATE 10-14 in a converged platform.

The product is designed to accelerate application integration and time-to-market of connected transportation solutions. It complies with the Information Technology for Public Transport (ITxPT) industry standard, which is reshaping and streamlining the Public Transportation market, in line with the EU Digital Agenda and similar other initiatives worldwide.

The DynaGATE 10-14 comes with the open Everyware Software Framework (ESF), an enterprise-ready IoT middleware that accelerates the integration within the vehicle infrastructure and provides MQTT connectivity, web-based visual data flow programming and device management.

DYNAPCN 10-30

The DynaPCN 10-30 is a turnkey Automatic Passenger Counter (APC) appliance that is designed and certified for Road and Rail Vehicle deployments.

Thanks to a combination of a 3D ToF sensor, a 2D camera and advanced AI classification models, the DynaPCN 10-30 can discriminate adults vs children and, optionally, classify wheelchairs, bicycles and strollers even in low lighting conditions.

Carlo Tanzi, CEO of ATS Sistemi - a company that has been using our previous generation of passenger counters - commented: "We have chosen Eurotech's Passenger Counter IoT System as it guarantees high accuracy and reliability. We have successfully installed over 1000 PCNs per year on public transport in Italy for overin the last 5 years".

While being ITxPT compliant, DynaPCN 10-30 is a drop-in form-fit-function replacement of Eurotech's previous generation Passenger and People counters. The new product simplifies deployment and initial setup thanks to an improved mechanical design and self-tuning calibration.

CLOUD AND CYBERSECURITY

"Safety, efficiency and automation in public transportation are key to create sustainable mobility in modern society, even more now with increasing energy costs" says Giancarlo Cutrignelli, Head of Product Management at Eurotech. "Our new DynaGATE 10-14 and DynaPCN 10-30 fully embody the vision of our company to enable growth in critical industries like road, railway and next-gen mobility transportation through scalable, flexible, open and yet easy to deploy edge computing infrastructure".

Cybersecurity is becoming a critical requirement in many transportation infrastructures. Eurotech offers PSA certified and optionally IEC 62443-4-1/-4-2 certified products, thus guaranteeing the highest level of cybersecurity available in the market.

Both devices can be seamlessly integrated with all major Cloud platforms and services and are AWS IoT Core and Microsoft Azure qualified through ESF. They are also native to Everyware Cloud (EC), Eurotech's Edge Management Platform for advanced diagnostics, provisioning, and full remote device access and management.

With DynaGATE 10-14 and DynaPCN 10-30, Eurotech dramatically simplifies roll-outs and reduces the total cost of ownership for large-scale edge AI deployments in Public Transport and Road Vehicles.

Availability:

DynaGATE 10-14

Early access to selected customers: End 2022

Production: Q1'23

DynaPCN 10-30