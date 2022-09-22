Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eurotech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETH   IT0003895668

EUROTECH S.P.A.

(ETH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:29 2022-09-22 am EDT
2.763 EUR   -2.16%
03:10aEUROTECH S P A : announces the first IEC 62443-4-2 security certified edge AI gateway for road transportation and fleet management and its new high-accuracy, AI-based automatic passenger counter
PU
09/12Eurotech S.p.A. acquired Inonet Computer GmbH from Inonet Gmbh for €10.3 million.
CI
09/06Eurotech S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurotech S p A : announces the first IEC 62443-4-2 security certified edge AI gateway for road transportation and fleet management and its new high-accuracy, AI-based automatic passenger counter

09/22/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Eurotech announces new edge AI gateway and passenger counter
en
it
Open MenuOpen Menu
Eurotech announces the first IEC 62443-4-2 security certified edge AI gateway for road transportation and fleet management and its new high-accuracy, AI-based automatic passenger counter

The combination of our new DynaGATE 10-14 edge AI gateway with our open-source IoT middleware allows to achieve the highest cybersecurity levels in the industry by being IEC 62443-4-2 certified. Our latest DynaPCN 10-30 passenger counter deploys advanced AI models to discriminate adults, children, wheelchairs and strollers

Amaro (Italy), September 22nd, 2022 - Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded computing systems and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces its newest public transportation Edge AI solutions certified for Road & Rail vehicles to enable the next generation of mobility applications.

DYNAGATE 10-14

The DynaGATE 10-14 expands the traditional rugged edge gateway concept with accelerated AI and computer vision capabilities, enabling the most demanding Edge and in-vehicle computing applications in a device certified for Road Transportation deployment.

It is a truly global device that significantly simplifies instrumentation of vehicles, such as a truck, a bus or a coach, by consolidating multiple workloads in a single device: camera feed ingestion and vision processing, geo-positioning and timestamping, wireless and carrier-certified cellular connectivity are all supported by the DynaGATE 10-14 in a converged platform.

The product is designed to accelerate application integration and time-to-market of connected transportation solutions. It complies with the Information Technology for Public Transport (ITxPT) industry standard, which is reshaping and streamlining the Public Transportation market, in line with the EU Digital Agenda and similar other initiatives worldwide.

The DynaGATE 10-14 comes with the open Everyware Software Framework (ESF), an enterprise-ready IoT middleware that accelerates the integration within the vehicle infrastructure and provides MQTT connectivity, web-based visual data flow programming and device management.

DYNAPCN 10-30

The DynaPCN 10-30 is a turnkey Automatic Passenger Counter (APC) appliance that is designed and certified for Road and Rail Vehicle deployments.

Thanks to a combination of a 3D ToF sensor, a 2D camera and advanced AI classification models, the DynaPCN 10-30 can discriminate adults vs children and, optionally, classify wheelchairs, bicycles and strollers even in low lighting conditions.

Carlo Tanzi, CEO of ATS Sistemi - a company that has been using our previous generation of passenger counters - commented: "We have chosen Eurotech's Passenger Counter IoT System as it guarantees high accuracy and reliability. We have successfully installed over 1000 PCNs per year on public transport in Italy for overin the last 5 years".

While being ITxPT compliant, DynaPCN 10-30 is a drop-in form-fit-function replacement of Eurotech's previous generation Passenger and People counters. The new product simplifies deployment and initial setup thanks to an improved mechanical design and self-tuning calibration.

CLOUD AND CYBERSECURITY

"Safety, efficiency and automation in public transportation are key to create sustainable mobility in modern society, even more now with increasing energy costs" says Giancarlo Cutrignelli, Head of Product Management at Eurotech. "Our new DynaGATE 10-14 and DynaPCN 10-30 fully embody the vision of our company to enable growth in critical industries like road, railway and next-gen mobility transportation through scalable, flexible, open and yet easy to deploy edge computing infrastructure".

Cybersecurity is becoming a critical requirement in many transportation infrastructures. Eurotech offers PSA certified and optionally IEC 62443-4-1/-4-2 certified products, thus guaranteeing the highest level of cybersecurity available in the market.

Both devices can be seamlessly integrated with all major Cloud platforms and services and are AWS IoT Core and Microsoft Azure qualified through ESF. They are also native to Everyware Cloud (EC), Eurotech's Edge Management Platform for advanced diagnostics, provisioning, and full remote device access and management.

With DynaGATE 10-14 and DynaPCN 10-30, Eurotech dramatically simplifies roll-outs and reduces the total cost of ownership for large-scale edge AI deployments in Public Transport and Road Vehicles.

Availability:

DynaGATE 10-14

  • Early access to selected customers: End 2022
  • Production: Q1'23

DynaPCN 10-30

  • Early access: Q4'22
  • Production: Q1'23
2022 © Eurotech S.p.A.

Registered office Via Fratelli Solari 3/a, 33020 Amaro (UD) - ITALY

VAT n° IT01791330309 TAX code 01791330309 Company register UDINE Economic Administrative Index REA 196115 Share capital 8.878.946,00 EUR

Unleashing the power of the edge
This site is registered on wpml.org as a development site.

Disclaimer

Eurotech S.p.A. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EUROTECH S.P.A.
03:10aEUROTECH S P A : announces the first IEC 62443-4-2 security certified edge AI gateway for ..
PU
09/12Eurotech S.p.A. acquired Inonet Computer GmbH from Inonet Gmbh for €10.3 million.
CI
09/06Eurotech S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28Eurotech's Edge Gateway Achieves Arm SystemReady Certification
CI
05/26EUROTECH S P A : Earnings Call - Q1 2022.pdf
PU
05/24EUROTECH S P A : Publication of the Minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April..
PU
05/13Eurotech S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/14EUROTECH S P A : Assemblea degli azionisti del 28 aprile 2022 – Pubblicazione della ..
PU
04/07EUROTECH S P A : Publication of the Report on the Remuneration Policy and compensation pai..
PU
04/02EUROTECH S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 86,0 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
Net income 2022 2,93 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
Net cash 2022 6,95 M 6,86 M 6,86 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 100 M 98,8 M 98,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 316
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart EUROTECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eurotech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROTECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,82 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 77,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Chawla Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrizio Mapelli Chairman
Chiara Mio Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Grazia Filippini Independent Non-Executive Director
Laura Rovizzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROTECH S.P.A.-44.19%99
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-17.00%9 646
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-20.05%7 836
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-8.06%3 087
INVENTEC CORPORATION-8.42%2 610
ACER INCORPORATED-27.42%2 112