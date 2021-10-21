Log in
    ETH   IT0003895668

EUROTECH S.P.A.

ETH
Eurotech S p A : has appointed Roger Appelo as VP Europe and North America

10/21/2021 | 02:54am EDT
Eurotech has appointed Roger Appelo as the new VP Europe and North America.

Roger has a multi-decade experience in sales and business development in large global companies and will add horsepower to the company go-to-market strategy in Europe and the US highlighted by the CEO, Paul Chawla.

Disclaimer

Eurotech S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 06:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69,0 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
Net income 2021 -3,64 M -4,24 M -4,24 M
Net cash 2021 6,44 M 7,50 M 7,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 -54,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 194 M 226 M 226 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 331
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart EUROTECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eurotech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROTECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,49 €
Average target price 7,60 €
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Chawla Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrizio Mapelli Chairman
Chiara Mio Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Grazia Filippini Independent Non-Executive Director
Laura Rovizzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROTECH S.P.A.6.40%226
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-3.09%10 989
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.0.00%9 655
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.15.46%3 739
INVENTEC CORPORATION10.21%3 375
ACER INCORPORATED11.21%2 742