Eurotech S p A : has appointed Roger Appelo as VP Europe and North America

Eurotech has appointed Roger Appelo as the new VP Europe and North America.
Roger has a multi-decade experience in sales and business development in large global companies and will add horsepower to the company go-to-market strategy in Europe and the US highlighted by the CEO, Paul Chawla.
