Eurotech S p A : Attribuzione di azioni ai beneficiari in esecuzione del “Piano di Performance Share 2016”

EUROTECH: ASSIGNMENT OF SHARES TO BENEFICIARIES IN ACTION OF THE "SHARE 2016 EUROTECH S.p.A. PERFORMANCE PLAN"

Amaro (UD), 9 May 2021

Pursuant to Article 84-bis of Consob Issuers' Regulation no. 11971/99, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Consob Issuers' Regulation"), it should be noted that on 1 May 2021, 38,100 units were assigned under the incentive and retention plan known as the "2016 Eurotech S.p.A. Performance Share Plan". (the "Plan").

As a result, 38,100 ordinary shares of Eurotech S.p.A. (the "Company") were assigned to certain employees of the Group, using shares already available to the Company. Treasury shares in portfolio decreased to no. 89,920, equal to 0.25% of the Company's capital.

It should be noted that the Plan, to be implemented first through the free assignment of rights (so-calledUnits) and then to receive, free of charge, our own Eurotech Treasury shares, was approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2016 to Directors and/or employees of the Company and/or its subsidiaries and/or key consultants within the Eurotech Group's organization. The Plan provides for a two-yearretention period (considered suitable for achieving the incentive and retention objectives of the Directors and employees to whom the shares have been assigned), during which the Units assigned under the Plan (i.e. the rights to receive, free of charge, Eurotech's own ordinary shares in portfolio) cannot mature. It should also be noted that the Plan does not contain any restrictions on the transfer of the Company's ordinary shares resulting from the conversion of the Units assigned under the Plan.

The characteristics of the Plan are fully described in the relative Information Document published on the Company's website (www.eurotech.com) in the "Corporate/Investors" section.

* * *

Information concerning the beneficiaries and the number of ordinary shares respectively assigned is provided in the attached table, prepared in accordance with schedule 7 of Annex 3A of the Consob Issuers' Regulations (table no. 1).