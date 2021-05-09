Eurotech S p A : Attribuzione di azioni ai beneficiari in esecuzione del “Piano di Performance Share 2016”

EUROTECH: ATTRIBUZIONE DI AZIONI AI BENEFICIARI IN ESECUZIONE DEL "PIANO DI PERFORMANCE SHARE 2016 EUROTECH S.p.A."
Amaro (UD), 9 maggio 2021
Si rende noto, ai sensi dell'art. 84-bis del Regolamento Emittenti Consob n. 11971/99, come successivamente modificato e integrato (il "Regolamento Emittenti Consob"), che in data 1 maggio 2021 sono maturate n. 38.100 Unit assegnate a valere sul piano di incentivazione e fidelizzazione denominato "Piano di performance share 2016 Eurotech S.p.A." (il "Piano").
Conseguentemente sono state assegnate, a favore di alcuni dipendenti del Gruppo, n. 38.100 azioni ordinarie di Eurotech S.p.A. (la "Società") mediante l'utilizzo di azioni già nella disponibilità della Società. Le azioni proprie in portafoglio scendono a nr. 89.920, pari al 0,25% del capitale della Società.
Si ricorda che il Piano, da attuarsi mediante assegnazione gratuita di diritti (c.d. Unit) a ricevere, sempre a titolo gratuito, azioni ordinarie proprie in portafoglio di Eurotech, era stato approvato dall'Assemblea dei Soci del 22 aprile 2016 in favore di Amministratori e/o dipendenti della Società e/o delle sue controllate e/o collaboratori chiave all'interno dell'organigramma del Gruppo Eurotech. Il Piano prevede un periodo c.d. di retention di due anni (considerato idoneo al conseguimento degli obiettivi di incentivazione e fidelizzazione dei Consiglieri e dipendenti a cui le azioni sono state assegnate), durante il quale le Unit assegnate a valere sul Piano medesimo (ossia i diritti a ricevere, a titolo gratuito, azioni ordinarie proprie in portafoglio di Eurotech) non possono maturare. Si segnala inoltre che il Piano non prevede vincoli al trasferimento delle azioni ordinarie della Società rivenienti dalla conversione delle Unit assegnate a valere su detto Piano.
Le caratteristiche del Piano sono compiutamente descritte nel relativo Documento Informativo pubblicato sul sito della Società (www.eurotech.com) nella Sezione "Corporate/Investitori".
* * *
Le informazioni riguardanti i beneficiari ed il numero di azioni ordinarie rispettivamente assegnate sono riportate nella tabella allegata, redatta in conformità allo schema 7 dell'Allegato 3A del Regolamento Emittenti Consob (tabella n. 1).
|
EUROTECH spa
|
|
Via F. Solari, 3/A 33020 Amaro (UD) - ITALY
|
|
Tel. +39 0433 485411 - Fax. +39 0433 485499
|
www.eurotech.com
|
ir@eurotech.com
IL GRUPPO EUROTECH
Eurotech (ETH:IM) è una multinazionale che progetta, sviluppa e fornisce soluzioni per l'Internet of Things complete di servizi, software e hardware ai maggiori system integrator e ad aziende grandi e piccole. Adottando le soluzioni di Eurotech, i clienti hanno accesso alle pile di software (stack) open-source e standard più recenti, a gateway multiservizi flessibili e robusti e a sensori sofisticati, allo scopo di raccogliere dati dal campo e renderli fruibili per i processi aziendali. In collaborazione con numerosi partner di un ecosistema mondiale, Eurotech contribuisce a realizzare la visione dell'Internet delle Cose, fornendo soluzioni complete oppure singoli blocchi "best-in-class", dalla gestione dei dispositivi e dei dati alla piattaforma di connettività e comunicazione, dai dispositivi periferici intelligenti agli oggetti "smart", con modelli di business idonei al mondo dell'impresa moderna. Per maggiori informazioni su Eurotech, www.eurotech.com.
|
Contatti societari:
|
|
Investor Relations
|
Ufficio Comunicazione
|
Andrea Barbaro
|
Federica Maion
|
Tel. +39 0433 485411
|
Tel. +39 0433 485411
|
e-mail: andrea.barbaro@eurotech.com
|
e-mail: giuliana.vidoni@eurotech.com
TABELLA N. 1 dello schema 7 dell'Allegato 3A del Regolamento n. 11971/1999
Dipendenti
|
|
22/04/2016
|
Azioni ordinarie della
|
|
38.100
|
Delegato CdA
|
A titolo gratuito
|
5,1606
|
01.05.2019 al
|
|
società Eurotech S.p.A.
|
13/11/2018
|
01.05.2021
|
EUROTECH: ASSIGNMENT OF SHARES TO BENEFICIARIES IN ACTION OF THE "SHARE 2016 EUROTECH S.p.A. PERFORMANCE PLAN"
Amaro (UD), 9 May 2021
Pursuant to Article 84-bis of Consob Issuers' Regulation no. 11971/99, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Consob Issuers' Regulation"), it should be noted that on 1 May 2021, 38,100 units were assigned under the incentive and retention plan known as the "2016 Eurotech S.p.A. Performance Share Plan". (the "Plan").
As a result, 38,100 ordinary shares of Eurotech S.p.A. (the "Company") were assigned to certain employees of the Group, using shares already available to the Company. Treasury shares in portfolio decreased to no. 89,920, equal to 0.25% of the Company's capital.
It should be noted that the Plan, to be implemented first through the free assignment of rights (so-calledUnits) and then to receive, free of charge, our own Eurotech Treasury shares, was approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2016 to Directors and/or employees of the Company and/or its subsidiaries and/or key consultants within the Eurotech Group's organization. The Plan provides for a two-yearretention period (considered suitable for achieving the incentive and retention objectives of the Directors and employees to whom the shares have been assigned), during which the Units assigned under the Plan (i.e. the rights to receive, free of charge, Eurotech's own ordinary shares in portfolio) cannot mature. It should also be noted that the Plan does not contain any restrictions on the transfer of the Company's ordinary shares resulting from the conversion of the Units assigned under the Plan.
The characteristics of the Plan are fully described in the relative Information Document published on the Company's website (www.eurotech.com) in the "Corporate/Investors" section.
* * *
Information concerning the beneficiaries and the number of ordinary shares respectively assigned is provided in the attached table, prepared in accordance with schedule 7 of Annex 3A of the Consob Issuers' Regulations (table no. 1).
|
EUROTECH spa
|
|
Via F. Solari, 3/A 33020 Amaro (UD) - ITALY
|
|
Tel. +39 0433 485411 - Fax. +39 0433 485499
|
www.eurotech.com
|
ir@eurotech.com
THE EUROTECH GROUP
Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational that designs, develops and supplies Internet of Things solutions, complete with services, software and hardware, to the leading system integrators and to large and small companies. By adopting Eurotech's solution, customers gain access to the most recent open-source software stacks and standards, flexible and sturdy multiservice gateways and sophisticated sensors in order to collect data from the field and make them usable for corporate processes. In collaboration with a large number of partners of a world ecosystem, Eurotech contributes toward building the vision of the Internet of Things by supplying complete solutions or single "best-in-class" blocks, from managing devices and data to the connectivity and communication platform as well as from the smart peripheral devices to the smart objects, with business models appropriate for the world of modern enterprise. For more information on Eurotech, please visit www.eurotech.com.
|
Company contacts:
|
|
Investor Relations
|
Corporate Press Office
|
Andrea Barbaro
|
Federica Maion
|
Tel. +39 0433 485411
|
Tel. +39 0433 485411
|
e-mail: andrea.barbaro@eurotech.com
|
e-mail: giuliana.vidoni@eurotech.com
