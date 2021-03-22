Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eurotech S.p.A.    ETH   IT0003895668

EUROTECH S.P.A.

(ETH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eurotech S p A : Change in the position of Chairman of the appointments and remuneration Committee

03/22/2021 | 06:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NEWS Change in the position of Chairman of the appointments and remuneration Committee

Disclaimer

Eurotech S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EUROTECH S.P.A.
06:07pEUROTECH S P A  : Change in the position of Chairman of the appointments and rem..
PU
03/18EUROTECH S P A  : Conference Call Presentation - March 16th
PU
02/09EUROTECH S P A  : A&T - Automation & Testing Digital 2021
PU
02/09EUROTECH S P A  : EuroTier Digital 2021
PU
2020EUROTECH S P A  : Simpler and faster Edge management and development
PU
2020EUROTECH S P A  : Financial calendar 2021
PU
2020EUROTECH S P A  : New products and partnerships to extend the Edge ecosystem - N..
PU
2020EUROTECH S P A  : Conference Call Presentation - November 16th
PU
2020EUROTECH S P A  : Consolidated Interim Management Report at 30 September 2020
PU
2020EUROTECH S P A  : BoD approves the results of the consolidated interim managemen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 178 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 317
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart EUROTECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eurotech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROTECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,90 €
Last Close Price 5,07 €
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Siagri President, Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Giuseppe Panizzardi Chairman
Chiara Mio Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Giulio Antonello Independent Non-Executive Director
Riccardo Costacurta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROTECH S.P.A.-2.04%212
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.12.24%12 125
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.1.14%9 673
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.14.25%3 538
INVENTEC CORPORATION11.88%3 256
ACER INCORPORATED27.06%2 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ