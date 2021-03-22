|
Eurotech S p A : Change in the position of Chairman of the appointments and remuneration Committee
NEWS
Change in the position of Chairman of the appointments and remuneration Committee
Disclaimer
Eurotech S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:06:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about EUROTECH S.P.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
|Net income 2020
|
|Net Debt 2020
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|
|Yield 2020
|
|
|Capitalization
|
178 M
213 M
213 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,04x
|Nbr of Employees
|317
|Free-Float
|78,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EUROTECH S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
6,90 €
|Last Close Price
|
5,07 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
36,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
36,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
36,2%