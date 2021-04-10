Log in
EUROTECH S.P.A.

EUROTECH S.P.A.

(ETH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 04/09 11:35:03 am
5.125 EUR   -0.58%
04/10EUROTECH S P A  : Hannover Messe 2021
PU
04/10EUROTECH S P A  : Nvidia gtc 2021
PU
04/08EUROTECH S P A  : Appoints New CEO
MT
Eurotech S p A : Hannover Messe 2021

04/10/2021 | 08:17pm EDT
EVENT Hannover Messe 2021

ONLINE
April 12-16, 2021

Eurotech is attending Hannover Messe 2021: at our booth you will find the latest IIoT and Edge AI technologies for Industry 4.0 and Industrial Automation.

Hannover Messe Speaking Session

Disclaimer

Eurotech S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 00:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 80,0 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
Net income 2021 5,18 M 6,16 M 6,16 M
Net cash 2021 14,9 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 215 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart EUROTECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eurotech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROTECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,90 €
Last Close Price 5,13 €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giuseppe Panizzardi Chairman
Chiara Mio Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Giulio Antonello Independent Non-Executive Director
Riccardo Costacurta Independent Non-Executive Director
Carmen Pezzuto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROTECH S.P.A.-0.58%215
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.21.01%13 267
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.3.14%9 801
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.31.40%4 167
INVENTEC CORPORATION14.79%3 475
ACER INCORPORATED35.73%3 387
