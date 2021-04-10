|
Eurotech S p A : Hannover Messe 2021
Hannover Messe 2021
Hannover Messe Speaking Session
|Sales 2021
|
80,0 M
95,2 M
95,2 M
|Net income 2021
|
5,18 M
6,16 M
6,16 M
|Net cash 2021
|
14,9 M
17,7 M
17,7 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|34,2x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
181 M
215 M
215 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,07x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,53x
|Nbr of Employees
|323
|Free-Float
|78,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends EUROTECH S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
6,90 €
|Last Close Price
|
5,13 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
34,6%
|Spread / Average Target
|
34,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
34,6%