Eurotech S p A : Hannover Messe 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 80,0 M 95,2 M 95,2 M Net income 2021 5,18 M 6,16 M 6,16 M Net cash 2021 14,9 M 17,7 M 17,7 M P/E ratio 2021 34,2x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 181 M 215 M 215 M EV / Sales 2021 2,07x EV / Sales 2022 1,53x Nbr of Employees 323 Free-Float 78,9% Chart EUROTECH S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends EUROTECH S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 6,90 € Last Close Price 5,13 € Spread / Highest target 34,6% Spread / Average Target 34,6% Spread / Lowest Target 34,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Giuseppe Panizzardi Chairman Chiara Mio Lead Independent Non-Executive Director Giulio Antonello Independent Non-Executive Director Riccardo Costacurta Independent Non-Executive Director Carmen Pezzuto Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) EUROTECH S.P.A. -0.58% 215 QUANTA COMPUTER INC. 21.01% 13 267 ADVANTECH CO., LTD. 3.14% 9 801 COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC. 31.40% 4 167 INVENTEC CORPORATION 14.79% 3 475 ACER INCORPORATED 35.73% 3 387