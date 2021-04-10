Eurotech S p A : NVIDIA GTC 2021

Unprecedented computing density and data center-class networking capacity: Eurotech's High Performance Edge Computing nodes pack liquid-cooled, server-class technologies into boxes to provide demanding AI workloads in harsh environment at the edge

Join us at NVIDIA GTC 2021 on April 12-16 to learn how Eurotech and NVIDIA partnered up to provide high-performance edge computing platforms to accelerate customers' time to market and enable next-generation applications like autonomous driving and advanced robotics.