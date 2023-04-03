Advanced search
    ETH   IT0003895668

EUROTECH S.P.A.

(ETH)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-03 am EDT
3.165 EUR   +2.83%
12:06pEurotech S P A : – reopening of the term for the submission of slates of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors
PU
03/23Beghelli on top; down Seri after accounts
AN
03/16Triboo falls; Eurotech and Trevifin do well
AN
Eurotech S p A : – reopening of the term for the submission of slates of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

04/03/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Eurotech: reopening of the term for the submission of slates of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Amaro (Italy), April 3, 2023 - Eurotech S.p.A., with respect to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 27, 2023, announces that only one slate of candidates has been filed by the deadline provided (April 2, 2023) with respect to the submission of slates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Therefore, as indicated in the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting published on March 17, 2023, pursuant to art. 144-sexies, par. 5 of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999, the deadline for the submission of further slates for the appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors is extended until April 5, 2023, and the shareholding set forth by the by-laws

  • to be held for the submission of the slates - is reduced by half, and is therefore equal to 1% of the share capital.
    The formalities for filing the slates, provided in the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting, remain unchanged.
    The slates duly submitted will be made available with the modalities and within the terms provided by the law.

***

Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and delivers Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions complete with services, software and hardware to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech's solutions, customers have access to components and software platforms for IoT, Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring, and high-performance Edge Computer for applications including Artificial Intelligence (Edge AI). To offer more and more complete solutions Eurotech has activated partnerships with leading companies in their field of action, thus creating a global ecosystem that allows it to create "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. More information: www.eurotech.com

Contact

Investor Relations

Corporate Communication

Andrea Barbaro

Federica Maion

+39 0433 485411

Tel. +39 0433 485411

andrea.barbaro@eurotech.com

federica.maion@eurotech.com

Disclaimer

Eurotech S.p.A. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 16:05:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 89,7 M 97,5 M 97,5 M
Net income 2022 0,91 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
Net Debt 2022 12,3 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 123x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 109 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 388
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart EUROTECH S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eurotech S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROTECH S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,08 €
Average target price 4,50 €
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Chawla Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrizio Mapelli Chairman
Chiara Mio Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Grazia Filippini Independent Non-Executive Director
Laura Rovizzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROTECH S.P.A.7.47%118
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.23.24%11 258
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.12.08%9 461
INVENTEC CORPORATION21.71%3 757
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.9.54%3 606
ACER INCORPORATED19.53%2 769
