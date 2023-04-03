Eurotech S p A : – reopening of the term for the submission of slates of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Eurotech: reopening of the term for the submission of slates of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Amaro (Italy), April 3, 2023 - Eurotech S.p.A., with respect to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 27, 2023, announces that only one slate of candidates has been filed by the deadline provided (April 2, 2023) with respect to the submission of slates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Therefore, as indicated in the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting published on March 17, 2023, pursuant to art. 144-sexies, par. 5 of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999, the deadline for the submission of further slates for the appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors is extended until April 5, 2023, and the shareholding set forth by the by-laws

to be held for the submission of the slates - is reduced by half, and is therefore equal to 1% of the share capital.

The formalities for filing the slates, provided in the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting, remain unchanged.

The slates duly submitted will be made available with the modalities and within the terms provided by the law.

***

Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and delivers Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions complete with services, software and hardware to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech's solutions, customers have access to components and software platforms for IoT, Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring, and high-performance Edge Computer for applications including Artificial Intelligence (Edge AI). To offer more and more complete solutions Eurotech has activated partnerships with leading companies in their field of action, thus creating a global ecosystem that allows it to create "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. More information: www.eurotech.com