Eurotech publishes Everyware GreenEdge in AWS Marketplace
Eurotech S.p.A.
Eurotech publishes Everyware GreenEdge software in AWS Marketplace: a simple, innovative, and secure way to onboard to AWS IoT services Eurotech's software solution simplifies enrollment from hours of coding to just a few clicks while consolidating IoT costs into one AWS bill.

[Amaro, Italy, 19.12.2023] - Eurotech, a provider of Edge Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies, is proud to introduce Everyware GreenEdge - a software solution designed to address typical challenges that occur during the onboarding and management of Edge Internet of Things (IoT) devicesat scale. These challenges include time-consuming errors, security vulnerabilities, inconsistent data, and ultimately, unmanageable IoT devices with insecure credentials.

With Everyware GreenEdge, customers can effortlesslyenroll edge devices with just a few clicks and establish connection to Amazon Web Services (AWS), unlocking access to the full suite of AWS services, including AWS IoT Analytics.

"We are incredibly proud to make our integrated offering available in AWS Marketplace, combining our 30 years of edge expertise with the extensive IoT portfolio and global reach that AWS provides," says Paul Chawla, CEO of Eurotech. "Everyware GreenEdge confirms Eurotech's commitment to 'Unleash the Power of the Edge' by staying true to our business principles of delivering simple, agnostic, and secure solutions. More than a product, Everyware GreenEdge empowers our customers to achieve their digital ambitions with confidence and speed," Chawla concludes.

Everyware GreenEdge merges the functionality of AWS IoT Greengrass and Eurotech's Everyware Software Framework (ESF), and leverages capabilities of Eurotech's Everyware Cloud (EC) for remote device management.

A key feature of this solution is Eurotech's innovative Zero-Touch-Provisioning (ZTP). With ZTP, once the device gets connected, it automatically handles the download of necessary certificates and initiates the preconfigured setup, reducing the once error-prone and time-consuming process from several hours to just a few minutes, requiring only minimal skills by the installer.

Moreover, the user interface provided by Everyware GreenEdge covers everything from hardware integration to communication with diverse devices and sensors, enabling both field protocol support and access to AWS services to build comprehensive applications.

Configuration is made intuitive with simplified administration tools, eliminating the need for extensive coding and transforming the setup process into a smooth workflow.

In addition to its technical advantages, Everyware GreenEdge comes with a unified billing system for all software and services related costs in Amazon Marketplace. This streamlines the procurement process, making it easier for customers to access and manage the solution while also benefiting from AWS's trusted billing infrastructure.

Everyware GreenEdge will be offered across Eurotech's Edge portfolio starting with the ReliaGATE 10-14, making it the industry's first gateway to feature this solution, designed with security in mind, and certified to meet PSA Level 1, ISA/IEC 62443-4-2 standards.

With Everyware GreenEdge, this device evolves into an all-in-one solution, facilitating seamless access-to-AWS configuration, accelerating deployment, and ensuring industrial-grade security and data integrity.

Everyware GreenEdge is currently available in preview.

Businesses interested in evaluating Everyware GreenEdge during the final beta phase are encouraged to contact Eurotech directly.

To find out more, visit: https://www.eurotech.com/everyware-greenedge/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eurotech S.p.A. published this content on 18 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 08:03:10 UTC.